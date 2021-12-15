Vernon’s Village Green Shopping Centre has partnered with Kelowna-based Media Button to produce The Christmas Ornament, a short film featuring a 100 per cent local cast and crew. (Village Green photo)

North Okanagan shopping mall creates short Christmas film to spread holiday spirit

The Christmas Ornament features local actors and scenes

For the second year in a row, Vernon’s Village Green Shopping Centre is marking the holiday season under production lights.

The mall has parntered with Media Button, a Kelowna-based media production company, to create a short film titled The Christmas Ornament.

The eight-minute short film features eight-year-old Okanagan-based aspiring actor Gemma Gibson as Quinn, who embarks on the Christmas adventure of a lifetime and meets holiday prankster Finneas E. Finch (played by Vernon’s own Paul Rosetti) and Santa (Vince Walzak) along the way.

The film is a follow-up to last year’s video, Finch in the Village, a short film set inside the shopping centre which garnered close to 100,000 views and took home silver in the International Council of Shopping Centres Maxi Awards.

The film features a 100 per cent locally cast and crew and was shot in Vernon and Lake Country.

“The film’s intent is to showcase some of the amazing film production talent our area has to offer, while sharing a feel-good story that is sure to bring the holiday spirit to those in our surrounding communities,” mall marketing manager Darren Robinson said.

Head to the Village Green Shopping Centre’s Facebook page to tune in.

