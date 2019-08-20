North Shuswap Lions, Celista winery host benefit concert

Sept. 7 event at Celista Estate Winery to support North Shuswap Youth Program

The North Shuswap Lions Club is co-sponsoring a musical benefit concert to promote a cultural event in support of the North Shuswap Youth Program.

The event, featuring classical musicians The Sycamore Trio, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7, starting at 3 p.m. at Celista Estate Winery.

The concert is being presented in association with Celista Estate Winery and Miki Andrejevic, president of St Ives-based Magnum Arts Festival Society. Andrejevic has long thought the idea of a music presentation would be a welcome addition to the cultural tableau of the North Shuswap and is endeavouring to develop an outreach program to rural areas such as the North Shuswap.

“In pairing with the Lions Club and Celista Estate Winery, this event will have the added benefit of support for the community’s youth program,” said Andrejevic.

Pat Anderson, President of the North Shuswap Lions Club, says the support of the Lions membership was strongly endorsed by its members, recognizing the cultural and financial contributions this event would provide.

The concert will be about 65 minutes with no intermission. A member of the Lions Club will introduce the sponsors and the musicians. Cvetozar Vutev, lead musician, will provide opening remarks before the performance. Celista Estate Winery will provide a complimentary glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage to attendees, and donate a four-pack of wine as a draw at the end of the performance and before the post-event reception.

The Sycamore Trio is made up of: Cvetorzar Vutev, violin; Martin Kratky, cello; and, Ashley Kroecher, viola. Their program is Goldberg Variations, a composition by German composer Johann Sebastian Bach, initially composed for harpsichord solo, first published in 1741. In the late 20th Century, the Goldberg Variations was arranged for a string trio – violin, viola and cello.

Tickets are available from the North Shuswap Lions Club, Celista Estate Winery and local stores. Tickets are $20 per adult and $10 for youth under 18. Rain or shine. Bring your own fold out lawn chair.

Not suitable (or recommended) for pre-school children.

Most Read