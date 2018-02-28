The Northern Lights Chamber Choir presents their 2018 concert series beginning on March 4 at St. Mary’s Anglican United Church in Sorrento. Performances follow up on March 9 & 11 at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Salmon Arm. (File photo)

Shuswap concert series explores human nature through music

Northern Lights Chamber Choir begins Shuswap concert series on March 4

The Northern Lights Chamber Choir is setting out to examine human nature through the lens of musical notes in their next series of concerts in the Shuswap. Beginning Sunday, March 4, the choir will be holding three concerts, one in Sorrento and two in Salmon Arm, that aim to showcase the many common threads of human nature and human experience.

“Each selection in this year’s concert is a facet of the crazy, wonderful complex called human nature,” reads a description of the choir’s 2018 concert on their website. “It is human to love – to thrive and sometimes fail in relationships. It is human to dream, to make music, to sing to energize our physical labour. It is human to immerse ourselves in the natural world, or to find images from nature to express our human experience. And it is human to play.”

Steve Guidone, founder of the Northern Lights Chamber Choir, teased a few of the themes brought up in the concert in a phone call to the Observer, saying that time will be a major focus. For example, the idea people all have ‘alarm bells’ in their lives, significant moments that suddenly snap one back to reality. One arrangement, according to Guidone, asks the question: where has the summer gone?

The concerts will feature original songs as well as performances of classical arrangements, cello solos, latin dance music and poetry readings in the choir’s own style. Their will be at least one song from popular culture, a Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young tune performed as part of a choral arrangement.

The Northern Lights Chamber Choir will hold the first concert of their 2018 series on Sunday, March 4 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Anglican United Church in Sorrento. The final two dates run the following weekend on Friday, March. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 11 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Salmon Arm.

Most Read

