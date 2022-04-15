Northern Lights returning to Salmon Arm for spring performance

April 24 show will be the choir’s first public choral concert in Salmon Arm in two years

Conductor Steve Guidone and the Northern Lights Choir perform in Sorrento in March 2020. The choir returns to the Nexus stage on April 24 for its first public concert in Salmon Arm in two years. (File photo)

To quote from the opening song, Oh My Joy!, the Northern Lights Choir is singing together again!

Along with all other choirs, Northern Lights has not been able to sing together safely for much of the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its last public concert took place in March 2020, just two weeks before the lockdown. Since then, Northern Lights has presented concerts virtually through their website and through Voice of the Shuswap radio station in Salmon Arm.

In October 2021, the choir began rehearsing again and was able to present a live Christmas concert to a limited audience at Andover Terrace in Salmon Arm – just prior to the arrival of the Omicron variant and another lock-down.

Rehearsals resumed in mid-February for the spring concert on April 24.

“I think this will be the first public choral concert in Salmon Arm in two years,” said conductor Steve Guidone.

The choir has retained almost all its members and has welcomed new singers. Jim Johnston continues to accompany the choir and is also singing bass in all of the a cappella pieces.

“The singers are performing with renewed energy and are sounding fantastic,” said Guidone.

Guidone said the program for the spring show is full of interesting choral music – some thought-provoking, some light-hearted and some inspirational. In addition, Andréa Bajová Roberts will sing two solos and will be joined by Hanna Carrier (nee Gomme) to sing the Flower Song duet from Lakme.

Still mindful of the presence of COVID-19, the choir will be wearing singers’ masks for greater audience and performer safety. In addition, they will be performing in the large United Church Nexus theatre, with an audience size limited to half capacity.

Masks will be required for audience members.

“The Northern Lights Choir is looking forward to singing this beautiful program to a live audience,” said Guidone.

The concert starts at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 at the Salmon Arm First United Church. Tickets are $20 for adults. Admission for students is by donation. Tickets are available at Acorn Music, from choir members, at the door and at northernlightschamberchoir.ca.

