Now you can add Tuesday to your weekly jazz nights in Salmon Arm

Good news for local jazz lovers.

Adding to the already successful Thursday night jazz concerts at the Nexus, Jazz Night at Lakeside Manor begins Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

This Tuesday night features the Shujazz Trio, comprised of Sandy Cameron on sax, Dan Smith on guitar and Bill Lockie on double bass.

“We picked out tunes we think will be fun to play and hopefully fun to listen to, and we can always make space for dancing,” says Cameron, noting Jazz at Lakeside Manor will take place on the first and third Tuesday of every month. “We’re hoping to present various groups, something different each time.”

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club is sponsoring this new program that will feature local musicians, a bar and tapas. Admission is by donation.

Meanwhile, the Salmon Arm Jazz Club began another exciting season in September and presents beautiful music at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday night of each month.

Coming up on Thursday, Oct. 24 is Guitar Buddies, featuring Salmon Arm guitarists Jordan Dick, Jake Verburg, Dan Smith and special guests peformingn the music of Django Reinhardt, Bill Frisell and Jim Hall.

This program features a combination of local musicians and occasional visiting artists.

“We bring in people that are on the circuit, maybe coming from Montreal and going to Victoria, and they stop here on the way by,” Cameron says.

Admission to Thursday night jazz concerts are also by donation and there is always an intermission with coffee, tea and baked goods.

