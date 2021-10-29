The Offspring had the crowd at the South Okanagan Events Centre belting out all of their hits during their performance on Nov. 30. The band co-headlined with Sum 41 for a cross-Canada tour with Dinosaur Pile-Up. (Jordyn Thomson - Western News)

The Offspring had the crowd at the South Okanagan Events Centre belting out all of their hits during their performance on Nov. 30. The band co-headlined with Sum 41 for a cross-Canada tour with Dinosaur Pile-Up. (Jordyn Thomson - Western News)

Offspring and Simple Plan to play Penticton in 2022

Tickets for the Let the Bad Times Roll tour go on sale in November

The Offspring and Simple Plan will be coming to Penticton in 2022 as part of their newly announced Let the Bad Times Roll Tour.

The tour features the music of the Offspring’s 2021 album of the same name.

Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre will host the bands on March 2, 2022, with the Offspring marking their third visit in five years.

Let the Bad Times Roll marks the Offspring’s 10th studio album and third album produced by Bob Rock. True to the irreverence at the core of punk rock music, the band and lyricist Dexter Holland took a view to today’s cultural moments and didn’t shy away from creating topical material in this album.

“This album is probably the most cathartic thing we’ve done,” said Holland. “The messages might be dark, but at the end what’s left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important.”

READ MORE: Night of rock at the SOEC with Sum 41 and The Offspring

On previous tours to Penticton, the Offspring were joined by Sublime in 2017, and by Sum 41 in 2019.

Montreal’s multi-Juno Award Winning band Simple Plan will also be joining the Offspring on 2022’s tour.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live music

Previous story
James and Jamesy go for third serving of O Christmas Tea in Penticton
Next story
Calling EA’s NHL video games ‘a total dream come true’ for B.C. broadcaster Cybulski

Just Posted

Lynn Fagan, owner and trainer at Stoked Dogs Training & Behaviour, and her dog, Cody, a German Shepherd-cross rescue dog. (BC SPCA photo)
BC SPCA recognizes Revelstoke dog trainer’s humane approach

Former Broadview Elementary School teacher Donna Rollier (rear centre, beneath umbrella), is joined by some of her former kindergarten students, along with parents and staff, at the school’s new Buddy Bench. The bench includes two plaques honouring Rollier’s kindergarten classes from 2013/14 and 2016/17, which raised funds that went towards the bench. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm students leave legacy at school playground

Highway 1 reopened in both directions about 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 at the intersection of Canoe Beach Drive due to a motor vehicle incident. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens after motor vehicle incident cleared east of Canoe

City of Salmon Arm Coun. Sylivia Lindgren looks at some of the responsibilities of different levels of government. (File photo)
Council report: Breaking down government responsibilities