Andrew Allen and his new band Via Barcelona will be at the BX Press Cidery & Orchard on July 26. (Photo: Via Barcelonia)

Okanagan-based pop star Andrew Allen is back with a new band

Singer-songwriter Andrew Allen is bringing his new band home for a concert this Friday

Singer-songwriter Andrew Allen is bringing his new band home for a concert this Friday.

The Vernon-raised pop star – who has made a name for himself collaborating with the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen and Cody Simpson – will perform with Via Barcelonia at the BX Press Cidery & Orchard (4667 East Vernon Rd.) on July 26. Demand for the show has proven to be high: tickets are already sold out.

READ MORE: Andrew Allen Backyard Concert in Vernon raises funds for youth mental health

READ MORE: Third set of Vernon Chamber finalists unveiled

Allen’s new outfit, Via Barcelonia, is a “leap to into the music of the future,” as described on the BX Press Cidery website. As a solo artist, Allen accumulated five top-10 hits in Canada, including 2010’s Loving You Tonight.

Via Barcelonia is a departure from Allen’s Jack Johnson-inspired acoustic style of earlier years, towards a more modern dance music sound. Allen and bandmates Taylor McKnight and Liv Roberts set out to create pop-influenced “world music,” according to the band’s Facebook page.

Friday’s show is part of the BX Press Cidery’s Summer Concert Series, which will feature jazz trio The Om Sound on Aug. 2.

New singles by Allen (Face the Night) and Via Barcelonia (Runaway) are available now.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Video: Crowd thrilled at S-Games in Sicamous

Just Posted

CSRD to seek public assent to borrow $1.77 million for park purchase

Formal opposition from 10 per cent of electors required to halt loan

Food trucks feed festivalgoers’ want for unique dining experience

Roots and Blues returns with variety of vendors, continues with recycle and compost program

Update: Safe to swim at South Shuswap and Salmon Arm beaches

The water quality notice issued for three campgrounds in the area remains in effect.

Salmon Arm cadet earns VIP experience with CF-18 Hornet

Cadet Warrant Officer First Class Nicholas Lourens pursuing career on flight path

Video: Crowd thrilled at S-Games in Sicamous

The celebration of two-wheeled transportation showed off daring athletes on all kinds of bikes.

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Donkeys await your hugs and scritches at anniversary event

Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge invites public to help celebrate 20 years of care.

Latest plan is to fly trapped fish by helicopter over Big Bar slide

Multi-pronged plan set in motion to freesalmon blocked by landslide in the Fraser River

Controversial anti-abortion film to be screened in the South Okanagan

Unplanned will be shown at the Penticton Landmark theatre

Okanagan-based pop star Andrew Allen is back with a new band

Singer-songwriter Andrew Allen is bringing his new band home for a concert this Friday

Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Nine days since Grace was last seen the question remains: ‘How can an 86-year-old just disappear?’

Trial delayed for West Kelowna man charged with murdering his wife

Kevin Costin’s trial is on hold until the Crown and defence work out a few kinks

Police take down possibly armed suspects in downtown Kelowna

Witness says she saw a man walking down the street possibly holding a firearm

Column: Mooching mallard spurs amusing animal anecdotes

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Most Read