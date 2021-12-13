Okanagan Fest of Ale takes it outside for 2022

After two years of cancellations, the Fest of Ale will go ahead May 14, 2022

Fest of Ale will return to Penticton in May 2022 this time outdoors at Okanagan Lake Park. (File photo)

The Okanagan Fest of Ale is finally set to return in 2022 with an outdoor one-day festival.

The board of directors of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society announced the event will be on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Okanagan Lake Park in Penticton.

“We are excited to turn lemons into lemonade and host our event outdoors this year,” said John Cruickshank, president of the Fest of Ale.

“The board of directors have made the careful decision to change our annual event to a one-day, outdoor craft beer festival for 2022. We knew that a 2022 festival would need to look a little different in COVID times and so have decided to pivot and host this year outside.”

The festival will still feature all the great beers, ciders and cheer that people have grown to love about the Fest of Ale, he said.

For the past two years, the Fest of Ale has had to cancel due to the ongoing pandemic.

“The health and wellbeing of everyone involved — volunteers, vendors, patrons, and sponsors— and our community was first and foremost on our minds in making the decision,” said Cruickshank.

Operating as a not for profit society, The Okanagan Fest of Ale donates all net proceeds of the event back into the community. To date, $757,600 has been gifted back to local charities and not for profit societies operating in the South Okanagan.

Vendor applications will be accepted in January. For more info on the event, entertainment and breweries attending check back on the Fest of Ale website.

