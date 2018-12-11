Okanagan film set to stream across North America

The Orchard is going to be streaming on all major platforms

The Orchard, a film produced and shot here in the Okanagan, has been getting rave reviews at indie film festivals around the world. This week, it is going to be available on a number of streaming services. Photo courtesy Mutant Films

Local filmmakers Kate Twa and Ronan Reinart, Mutant Films, announce that their locally-shot film, The Orchard, is going to be streaming on all major platforms across Canada and the U.S. starting Dec. 11.

The Orchard Official Trailer (Indiecan Enterntainment) from Ronan Reinart on Vimeo.

The Orchard will be available in Canada on iTunes, Vimeo, VHX, Google Play, Bell VOD and Shaw VOD.

The Orchard has screened at 14 international film festivals and Twa won Best Director at the Sydney Indie Film Festival (Australia) and it was awarded Best Feature Film at both the South Bay Film Festival (Los Angeles) and Portsmouth International Film Festival (UK). The film is produced by Twa and Reinart, who moved to Naramata from Vancouver.

Related:Film industry profile keeps rising in the area

The Orchard features an ensemble cast of Matt Angel, Morgan Taylor Campbell, Chris McNally in a story written by Twa about a brash Los Angeles talent agent who inherits a small peach orchard from an eccentric aunt. His life changes as he becomes enchanted with the countryside, the old house and a firebrand activist who is hell-bent on stopping the sale.

Mutant Films is an independent Canadian film production company now based in Penticton, with a focus on producing engaging and entertaining films for the international market using the latest technologies and innovative techniques. Mutant Films diverse slate aims to tell great stories in unique ways that resonate with audiences.

Mutant Films will share creative space with Tempest Theatre and Film Society, which is a non-profit organization founded in the spring of 2018 by Twa, Reinart and Okanagan local Andrea Agur. The organization’s core mission is to encourage and develop skills and talent in theatre and film arts and to enliven the community through shared creative excellence. The home of the society is a 4,300-square-foot church in Penticton that is being converted into a film production studio and a black box theatre.