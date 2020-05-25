Diana Cameron (left), Okanagan Screen Arts director, joins bursary recipient Sierra Shaw in accepting the $2,000 2019 bursary from Vicki Porter, OSA president; Jennifer Finlay, OSA director; and Gerry Sellars, Vernon Towne Cinema manager. The other recipients of last year’s bursary were Bree Vanderleest and Shaughnessy O’Brien. (OSA photo)

Okanagan film society screening for scholarships

North Okanagan students pursuing creative arts can apply for $2,000 bursaries

Creative arts students have a shot at some funds for school.

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society is again awarding $2,000 bursaries to North Okanagan students who are pursuing post-secondary in the creative arts for the 2020-21 school year.

Last year, the Vernon-based non-profit awarded three $2,000 bursaries. The recipients were Shaugnessy O’Brien, Sierra Shaw, and Bree Vanderleest.

The volunteer run non-profit society normally screens films at the historic Vernon Towne Cinema every Monday night, with the proceeds going towards the bursaries.

The screenings have been on pause during the social distancing restrictions but are planned to restart as soon as permitted.

To find out more details on the bursaries and application forms, visit the society website https://www.osa-vernon.org/. Deadline for applications is 15 July 2020.

“Future goals, personal accomplishments, and supporting letters of reference will be significant in the overall determination of the OSA bursary recipient,” the society states.

