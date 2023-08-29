Participants in the clog dancing class in West Kelowna back in 2022. Clog dancing will take place again in 2023, although times are currently to be determined. (Contributed)

Participants in the clog dancing class in West Kelowna back in 2022. Clog dancing will take place again in 2023, although times are currently to be determined. (Contributed)

Okanagan gets footloose with clog, round and square dance awareness week

Non-profit groups from across the valley will be putting on lessons

Put on your clogs and be ready to spin your partner around, as the first ever square, round and clog Dance Awareness Week is in full swing.

The province has declared the footloose week from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.

The three forms of dance “help relieve stress and develop flexibility, strength and coordination,” according to the official proclamation provided by the province. “Square, round and clog dancing allow dancers to meet and enjoy the company of people from all walks of life.”

In Vernon, a new program, entitled Social Square Dancing, takes place at 7 p.m. starting on Thursday, Sept. 7 from the Halina Activity Centre. Contact Roxanna at 250-540-9877 for more information.

Round dance sessions, which consist of ballroom dancing to live cues, also begin, on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3:15 p.m from the Halina Centre. Contact 250-542-3568 for information.

In the Kelowna and West Kelowna area, clog dance instruction is planned in September, however the wildfires have disrupted scheduling. Contact Barb, leader of Okanagan Cloggin’ at 250-768-8557 or okanagancloggin@hotmail.com.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Square dance brings back social connection in Vernon

READ MORE: Lumby Barn Dance to benefit double amputee

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DanceOkanagan

Previous story
Kelowna’s OK Corral hosts the Stop and Step Wildfire Fundraiser

Just Posted

BC Hydro crews are in the process of restoring 27 kilometres of infrastructure damaged by the Bush Creek East wildfire. (BC Hydro photo)
Power restored to 1,000 Shuswap properties, 3,000 still without due to wildfire

Participants in the clog dancing class in West Kelowna back in 2022. Clog dancing will take place again in 2023, although times are currently to be determined. (Contributed)
Okanagan gets footloose with clog, round and square dance awareness week

Smoky skies have plagued the Okanagan for weeks due to wildfires in the area. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Smoky skies cloud Okanagan air quality

The Shuswap Hospital Foundation’s 8th Annual Charity Open Golf Tournament at Shuswap Lake Golf Course in Blind Bay has been rescheduled from Aug. 19 to Sept. 9. (File photo)
Shuswap Hospital Foundation reschedules annual fundraiser golf event