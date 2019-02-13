Okanagan hotel offers ‘hourly’ rates for Valentine’s Day

Hotel Zed is looking to shake up Valentine’s Day routines with the Nooner Package, which offers couples a chance to spice things up by booking a room for a couple of hours.

Trina Notman, vice president of sales and marketing, says the idea came from CEO Mandy Farmer, who wanted to do something new and unique at Hotel Zed.

“What do you want on Valentine’s Day? A box of chocolates? No, you want to have sex on Valentine’s Day so she went in on it. It turned out to be a big success,” said Notman.

“We get a lot of new moms that are excited to get away for a few hours, it’s really just about being spontaneous.”

Guests are encouraged to check in for a few hours, spend some one-on-one time and offer each guest sexy card games (e.g. Flip ‘n Strip, Spankin’ Royals etc.) for added fun.

“It’s really great, we have done it for a few years and it’s that fun spirit that our audience seems to really enjoy, but we do get a couple of complaints every year,” said Notman.

Some of the complaints they receive have to do with people thinking the idea of couples renting out a room for a couple of hours is too risqué.

The hotel does not normally offer hourly rates, they have only opened the opportunity for such bookings from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Feb. 14 for $69.

The Kelowna location will have the mini disco set up for couples to slow dance at. The hotel is still taking reservations for the event.

