Book Talk Peter Critchley

Okanagan librarian delves into trio of titles

Book Talk: Dark Matter, Lincoln’s Dreams and The Jealous Kind

It is always a joy to discover a novel that strays from what the author usually crafts. It is like sifting through gravel and finding several flecks of gold.

Dark Matter (2003) by Philip Kerr, the acclaimed author of the Bernie Gunther mystery series, is an engrossing detective story set in 1696 London during the reign of William III. Christopher Ellis, a young, passionate gentleman is sent to the Tower of London to assist Sir Isaac Newton, recently appointed as the Warden of the Royal Mint, to hunt down counterfeiters who threaten to topple the shaky, war-weakened economy of England.

See – Book Talk: Series stand outs

The new partners, armed with Newton’s towering intellect and Ellis’s ability with a sword, appear primed to solve the case. But appearances can deceive and the partners soon realize there is likely much more to the story after they discover a mysterious coded message on a corpse hidden in the Lion Tower. And their suspicions are confirmed as the body count rises and they uncover a detailed plot that might lead to the collapse of the government and cost them their lives.

Lincoln’s Dreams (1987) by Connie Willis, is a charming, intriguing romance that works on more than one level. As a researcher for a popular historical novelist, Jeff Johnston, finds himself sifting through the minutiae of the American Civil War. But a meeting with Annie, a patient of old friend, Dr. Richard Madison, changes his perspective and redefines reality.

Meanwhile as the novelist considers a book on Lincoln’s prophetic dreams, Annie is experiencing vivid, horrible dreams of the Civil War, complete with details she could not possibly know. There is no question the point of view is that of defeated Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

Jeff attempts to shield Annie from the grasping novelist and doctor and leads her on a journey through the heartland of the Civil War in search of a cure. And the relationship between the two young people, trapped by history and torn by duty, blossoms as they navigate the long-silenced battlefields of the Civil War.

The Jealous Kind (2016) by James Lee Burke is a dark, atmospheric coming-of-age tale about two teenagers struggling to make it through high school without being whacked by Mafia hitmen, low-life thugs and greasers with switchblade knives. It is set in Houston during the Korean War.

See also: Internment stories shared in Vernon

Seventeen-year-old Aaron unwittingly challenges the power of the Mob when he stumbles into a steamy teenage romance with Valerie Epstein, a beautiful, gifted girl, and angers Grady, her rich country-club ex-boyfriend. Grady vows to take revenge and Aaron, and best-friend Saber, soon find themselves fighting for their lives when they are framed for arson and murder.

And it even gets worse when Grady’s pink Caddie, full of money and gold is stolen. The Mafia believes it is their money, they want it back and they believe Aaron and Saber have it.

All three titles are available through your Okanagan Regional Library at www.orl.bc.ca.

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
NHL alumni and Canadian country music stars gearing up for Okanagan charity extravaganza

Just Posted

Rat problem arises in the Shuswap

Traps repeatedly selling out as Chase residents deal with unwelcome rodents

Demand for mental health services increasing with acceptance

Support organization sees growing waitlist, particularly for youth and families with children

Family uprooted by suspicious fire grateful for support

Salmon Arm man thankful treasured artwork, family photos undamaged

Olympic rower challenging diabetics to live life to the fullest

Chris Jarvis of I Challenge Diabetes will visit Salmon Arm schools May 15

Commercial recyclables still going to landfill

Province asked to broaden scope of permitted recyclable materials

SilverStar avalanches not scaring off skiers

Putnam Creek remains closed, but frontside of the mountain runs are fully operational

Collision closes Highway 3 west of Keremeos

Details scarce about collision that has closed Highway 3 west of Keremeos

Okanagan librarian delves into trio of titles

Book Talk: Dark Matter, Lincoln’s Dreams and The Jealous Kind

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from B.C. roaster recalled due to botulism scare

“If you purchased N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from Cherry Hill … do not drink it.”

B.C. man gets award for thwarting theft, sexual assault – all in 10 minutes

Karl Dey helped the VPD take down a violent sex offender

Indigenous students recognized at ceremony at Okanagan College

The ceremony recognizes that students are getting an education while holding onto Indigenous background and teachings

Baby left alone in vehicle in Walmart parking lot

Williams Lake RCMP issue warning after attending complaint at Walmart Wednesday

Behind the mask of the South Okanagan furries community

Penticton furries community member said it’s not a sexual thing

Canada Finance Minister to promote budget in Kelowna

Bill Morneau will speak in Kelowna

Most Read