Okanagan Military Tattoo gears up for year five

Culture, history, tradition. The Okanagan Military Tattoo is an event that will stir the heart and feed the soul.

“It’s Vernon’s largest annual indoor event and Western Canada’s only military tattoo,” said Derek Hall, with the tattoo. “Get ready for two hours of heart pounding, fast paced family entertainment when the Okanagan Military Tattoo returns to Kal Tire Place July 28 and 29.”

More than 500 performers take part in the event of a lifetime, including massed pipes and drums, highland and ethnic dancers, military and civilian bands, cultural troupes, precision drills, singers and a special Tribute to the Veterans.

“The show concludes with the poignant refrain of the Lone Piper atop the stunning backdrop of the Castle,” Hall said. “The Organizing Committee has been working overtime planning, preparing and recruiting performers to maintain the Tattoo’s world class reputation. Featured performers for 2018 include the Band of the Washington State National Guard, the Band of the 15th Field Regiment, Royal Canadian Artillery and the Taiku Drummers.”

Producer Norm Crerar is delighted with the proposed 2018 program and in particular the growing international flavour of the Tattoo.

“In 2016, we had the Korean Military Traditional Band and for 2018 we have been able to secure the Washington State National Guard Band,” Crerar said. “For 2019 we have confirmed the 60 member Brentwood Imperial Youth Band from the UK. The Brentwood Imperial Youth Band is performing in Moscow this summer”.

Tickets for the 2018 Okanagan Military Tattoo are available for $37 to $55 adult, depending on seats, from the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca. The Tattoo is indoors and all seating is reserved. Special ticket prices apply to seniors and veterans.

