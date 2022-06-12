Okanagan Military Tattoo plans being drawn

Show slated to return to Vernon’s Kal Tire Place for evening show July 23, and matinee July 24

The Okanagan Military Tattoo is slated to return to Vernon’s Kal Tire Place for two performances, Saturday, July 23 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 24 at 2 p.m. (Contributed)

Plans continue for the return of a popular indoor summer show in Vernon.

The seventh Okanagan Military Tattoo is slated to be held the weekend of July 23-24, with an evening performance at Kal Tire Place Saturday, July 23, at 7 p.m., followed by an afternoon matinee Sunday, July 24, at 2 p.m.

“Get ready for two hours of heart-pounding, fast-paced family entertainment,” said Tattoo spokesperson Derek Hall. “The Okanagan Military Tattoo is an event that will stir the heart and feed the soul. It’s Vernon’s largest annual indoor event and Western Canada’s only military tattoo.”

More than 400 performers will take part, including First Nations, massed pipes and drums, highland dancers, military and civilian bands, cultural troops, precision drills, singers and the poignant refrains of the Lone Piper against the stunning castle backdrop.

Some performers are still waiting to be confirmed but those in attendance will include the 35-member Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy, and the Pipes and Drums of the Canadian Scottish Regiment. The Langley Ukelele Ensemble is expected to wow the audience, as are the Okanagan Tattoo Dancers.

The annual Tribute to the Veterans segment of the program will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid.

Tickets for the seventh Okanagan Military Tattoo make great Father’s Day gifts and are now on sale at Ticketseller in Vernon, 250-549-7469 or online at www.ticketseller.ca. Ticket prices start at $45 and one free youth ticket (age 18 & under) is being offered with each adult or senior ticket purchased.

Special ticket pricing is available for seniors, veterans and groups of 10 people or more. Second World War and Korean War veterans are invited to attend free of charge together with their partner or caregiver. All seating is reserved and the shows are indoors with air conditioning.

For more information, check out the Okanagan Military Tattoo website at www.OkanaganTattoo.ca.

