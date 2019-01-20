Okanagan Military Tattoo returns

The Brentwood Imperial Youth Band from the United Kingdom will perform in the sixth Okanagan Military Tattoo July 27-28. (Anastasi Glybina photo)

It’s like an old-fashioned epic film with a patriotic theme performed live on the Okanagan stage.

For Derek Hall, that’s what’s in store for the sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28 at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place.

“A huge cast, stunning costumes, intricate choreography, a dramatic musical soundtrack, moments of sheer spectacle, stirring pride and patriotism, something to make you laugh, something to make you cry, all in an amazing show that flies by way too fast. That’s the Okanagan Military Tattoo,” Hall said.

The term Tattoo evolved from a European tradition dating back to the 17th century when low country innkeepers would cry “Doe den tap toe,” or turn off the taps, as the fifes and drums of the local regiment signaled a return to quarters.

Today the word Tattoo refers to a ceremonial performance of military music by massed bands. Each Tattoo is influenced by the culture and traditions of the country they represent. Fans of the massed spectacles of music might flock to the world’s great Tattoos: The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Scotland, the Basil Tattoo in Switzerland and the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo in Halifax. However, Hall said, “the greatest Tattoo in Western Canada is the Okanagan Military Tattoo.”

The sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo, Vernon’s largest annual indoor event, will take place on Saturday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. The Tattoo will feature more than 500 performers including massed pipes and drums, precision drills, highland dancers and more.

Headliners this year include the Brentwood Imperial Youth Band from the United Kingdom and the Calgary Round-up Band. The Regimental Band of the Royal Winnipeg Rifles is planning to attend and will play a major role in the Tribute to the Veterans segment of the two-hour Tattoo program.

Tickets to the Okanagan Military Tattoo are on sale now at the TicketSeller Box Office in Vernon, 250-549-7469 or toll free 1-866-311-1011. Tickets can also be purchased on-line at www.ticketseller.ca. Special pricing is available for groups of 10 or more and all seating is reserved.

