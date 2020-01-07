Okanagan one-act plays explore how ridiculous we are

Vernon’s Theatre on the Hill presents Character Sketches Jan. 14, 15, 17 and 18

VSS Theatre on the Hill is proud to present Character Sketches – an Evening of One Act Plays.

“In this production, four plays, each showcasing the acting talent of 40 students, are linked together with a common theme – they all present zany, and sometimes complex aspects of human behaviour,” said Director Laurie Anne Lorge of the show which will be staged Jan. 14, 15, 17 and 18, 7:30 p.m. in the school theatre.

In The Audition, by Don Zolidis, a drama teacher is casting for her upcoming musical. The play explores all the reasons people want to perform, and take part of a play – and their motivations are both surprising and heart breaking.

In Nighthawks, by Lynn Rosen, three actors perform a scene in which they all want to kill their boss, but no one wants to incriminate themselves by saying so.

Bob’s Date, by John Shanahan explores human behaviour in a different way, from inside Bob’s brain. Each actor portrays a different aspect of Bob’s personality – Logic, Nerves, Confidence, and Libido to name a few.

Finally, in 16 Ways to Screw Up your College Interview, by Ian McWerthy, two college interviewers are tasked with finding one candidate to accept into their college. Needless to say, they have a challenging job when meeting with each hopeful student.

“As a whole, the entire production explores human quirks, desires and motivations in a way that shows just how complex and often ridiculous we are,” said Lorge.

The show runs at VSS Theatre on the Hill, 2100 15th St. Tickets are $10 and can be reserved by calling VSS 250-545-0701.

“We look forward to seeing you there,” said Lorge.

READ MORE: Finals stage Okanagan’s top talents

READ MORE: Double dose of Lent jazzes it up with Vernon trio

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Harpsichordist brings tour to Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Shuswap family get crafty to help animals affected by Australian bush fires

Mother and son use their sewing abilities to craft pouches and blankets

Two arrested during RCMP search of Salmon Arm properties

Southeast District Emergency Response Team assists with warrant executions

BC Coroners Service investigating deaths of elderly man, woman in South Shuswap

Deceased reported to have been in their 70s

Highway 1 closing due to avalanche control

The closure is west of Revelstoke

Shuswap firefighters warn of dangers of downed, damaged power lines

Eagle Bay Fire Department cautions public to keep safe distance, call 911

VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

Lightning rout Canucks 9-2 to end Vancouver’s 7-game win streak

Carter Verhaeghe his first career hat trick for Bolts

One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Chase Heat experience chilly start to new year

Chase KIJHL squad kicked off 2020 with a pair of losses to Revelstoke, Summerland

UPDATE: Power restored for North Okanagan community left in the dark, again

Crash reportedly took out power near Village of Lumby

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

SilverStar stoked to surpass two-metre snow base

Vernon mountain resort pow celebrated while those plowing not so thrilled

Vernon teacher served suspension for test leak

A District No. 22 teacher used a secure exam for study prep materials

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw says it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Most Read