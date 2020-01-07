Okanagan one-act plays explore how ridiculous we are

VSS Theatre on the Hill is proud to present Character Sketches – an Evening of One Act Plays.

“In this production, four plays, each showcasing the acting talent of 40 students, are linked together with a common theme – they all present zany, and sometimes complex aspects of human behaviour,” said Director Laurie Anne Lorge of the show which will be staged Jan. 14, 15, 17 and 18, 7:30 p.m. in the school theatre.

In The Audition, by Don Zolidis, a drama teacher is casting for her upcoming musical. The play explores all the reasons people want to perform, and take part of a play – and their motivations are both surprising and heart breaking.

In Nighthawks, by Lynn Rosen, three actors perform a scene in which they all want to kill their boss, but no one wants to incriminate themselves by saying so.

Bob’s Date, by John Shanahan explores human behaviour in a different way, from inside Bob’s brain. Each actor portrays a different aspect of Bob’s personality – Logic, Nerves, Confidence, and Libido to name a few.

Finally, in 16 Ways to Screw Up your College Interview, by Ian McWerthy, two college interviewers are tasked with finding one candidate to accept into their college. Needless to say, they have a challenging job when meeting with each hopeful student.

“As a whole, the entire production explores human quirks, desires and motivations in a way that shows just how complex and often ridiculous we are,” said Lorge.

The show runs at VSS Theatre on the Hill, 2100 15th St. Tickets are $10 and can be reserved by calling VSS 250-545-0701.

“We look forward to seeing you there,” said Lorge.

