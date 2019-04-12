ROYAL (aka Jodi Pederson) is a successful recording artist who grew up in Vernon. (Photo submitted)

Okanagan-raised songstress ROYAL releases video featuring Riverdale cast

“Vessel” is the lead track from Heart of Shadows, and the single recently crossed over 100,000 streams on Spotify.

Jodi Pederson is a successful recording artist who grew up in Vernon.

Her career has taken her to Toronto, Australia, and Vancouver where she’s found international relevance and influence as a songwriter and vocalist at every stage, no matter what genre she has explored.

In Canada, Pederson released her initial string of radio singles as a folk-pop artist and continues to get current song placements from her first album on film and television in North America. She later participated in the 2014 Peak Performance Project in Vancouver as a Top 12 finalist.

“City Lights,” an EDM single collaboration with Conro, has earned her over five million Spotify plays and it was placed on a Taiwan commercial for Gogoro Scooters.

Now known professionally as ROYAL, she released her newest full-length album last winter called Heart of Shadows that represents the next phase of her creative journey.

She released her new music video for “Vessel” starring Tiera Skovbye and Jordan Connor – who are best-known as Polly Cooper and Sweet Pea on the show Riverdale – on Tuesday, April 9.

More details at https://www.royalofficial.com or @IAmRoyalMusic on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

