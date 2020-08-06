The Okanagan Screen Arts Society is bringing back the Monday night films to the Vernon Towne Cinema in September. (OSAS photo)

Okanagan Screen Arts bringing films back

Towne Theatre expected to show Okanagan Screen Arts Society films in September

Films are coming back to the big screen.

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society is bringing back the Monday night films to the Vernon Towne Cinema.

“It was happily decided that we will start showing Monday night films again on Sept. 14,” OSAS’s Bonnie Anderson said.

”We will be following all the current COVID-19 safety precautions to ensure comfort and peace of mind for ourselves and our patrons in these challenging times.”

Current restrictions are limited capacity of 50 people per show, but these guidelines could change by September and viewers will be updated.

Tickets can be purchased in advance as usual at Expressions of Time, Towne Cinema box office or they will be available at the door (debit and credit cards encouraged), space permitting, with usual show times of 5:15 and 7:45 p.m.

“We would like to thank our loyal patrons for their continuing support and encourage everyone to attend our Monday Nights at the Arts. We have missed you and we hope you are as anxious to get back to Monday night movies as we are. Let’s get this party started,” Anderson said.

“See you very soon at the movies.”

