The Color Rose was released on Mar. 1, 2020. (Contributed)

Okanagan-shot film “The Color Rose” wins two cinematography awards

Locations in the Okanagan were used such as; The Casorso residence, BNA, Father Pandosy, Venture Academy and Idabel Lake Resort

The Okanagan-shot film “The Color Rose” has been honoured with two prestigious film awards.

The film won “Best Horror Film” at the 2020 Canadian Cinematography Awards and “Best Aerial Cinematography” at the Los Angeles Cinematography Awards. The film also received a total of 15 nominations, including five Leo Award nominations.

Award-winning writer, director and Okanagan local Courtney Paige teamed up with cinematographer Stirling Bancroft last May to tell the story of “The Color Rose,” where an A-list girl clique starts a cult where each of them must embody one of the seven deadly sins. They realize there’s more to their small religious town after they go missing one by one.

Production company Neon Cinema Films, based out of Kelowna, handled the service production owned by Courtney Paige and Aftab S Chauhan. A majority of the film was funded by IPMC and produced by Siena Oberman and Hanna Griffiths.

Globetrotter Pictures, in partnership with Steven Richmond, Rylan Oleksyn Nicholas Adam Clark handled post-production and marketing. The filmmakers just signed on a major sales agency that they will be announcing soon to secure the distribution and release of the film.

“It has been a pleasure working with the cast and crew here in Kelowna over the past four weeks,” said Paige.

“We have enjoyed the beautiful weather, stunning landscapes, and hospitality of all those we have encountered.”

READ MORE: Okanagan rapper feeds the need amid Strange Times

The Casorso residence, BNA, Father Pandosy, Venture Academy and Idabel Lake Resort were some of the Okanagan film locations used for the film.

The film not only featured local sights but a lot of local and Canadian talent as well. Cinematographer Stirling Bancroft; producers Melissa Kyle and Alan MacFarlane; executive producers Siena Oberman, Heliya Alam, Suzann Petrongolo, Taylor St. Pierre, Erin Hazlehurst, Samantha Thomas and Aleks Paunovic; along with hair and make-up artists were involved in Neon Cinema’s first feature film.

The film’s nearly 100 cast and crew members also boasted some high-profile actors, such as Kaitlyn Bernard of The Professor, Lochlyn Munro of Riverdale and A Night at the Roxbury, Dylan Playfair of Letter Kenny and Van Helsing’s Aleks Paunovic.

READ MORE: Okanagan film society screening for scholarships

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Movies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan rapper feeds the need amid Strange Times
Next story
Owner of Kelowna country bar permanently closes Langley cabaret

Just Posted

Playgrounds to reopen across the Okanagan on June 1

After nearly two months closure, playgrounds are set to reopen

Property tax bills now on their way to Salmon Arm homeowners

COVID-19 delayed mailing slightly, deadline extended but council hopes residents will pay by July 2

Driver damages Chase playground after alleged pellet gun shooting

RCMP report vehicle drove through Memorial Park before coming to a stop

Salmon Arm’s Alexander Street to be open to foot traffic only on Saturdays

Downtown Salmon Arm announces plan to provide more space for restaurants, other businesses

Salmon Arm RCMP seek to reunite Fender guitar with owner

Police ask for owners of items to call detachment

WATCH: New home for Vernon family

Single mom, two kids new residents of Habitat for Humanity’s first completed project in Vernon

B.C. businesses ‘can’t shoulder burden’ of COVID-19 sick pay

Trudeau’s plan should be tied to federal emergency aid

B.C. teacher reprimanded for sharing homophobic and sexist memes, making racist comments

Klaus Hardy Breslauer was accused of making a laundry list of concerning decisions as a science teacher

Spirit bear possibly spotted in West Kootenay

A local resident spotted the white-coloured bear while on an evening trail run near Castlegar on May 27

Revelstoke woman finds welcoming letter on her Alberta-registered truck

There have been multiple reports online of vandalism to vehicles with Alberta licence plates

Okanagan-shot film “The Color Rose” wins two cinematography awards

Locations in the Okanagan were used such as; The Casorso residence, BNA, Father Pandosy, Venture Academy and Idabel Lake Resort

Kids raise $10,000 to feed Kamloops wildlife

Bottle drive initially set out to raise $2,000 to feed the animals at the wildlife park

COLUMN: Plate hate has no place in B.C.

B.C. transplant still drives with red plates, but hopes her car will be safe from COVID hate

POLL: Drinks in the park in Vernon?

City councillor wonders if allowing drinks in public places may help local businesses

Most Read