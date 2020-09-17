Okanagan Three Tenors perform at seniors care facilities

Summerland-based trio has been holding outdoor concerts during the summer

The Okanagan Three Tenors, consisting from left of Scott Martin, Dave Gregory and Del Riemer, have been performing outside at seniors homes in the Okanagan Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed)

The Okanagan Three Tenors, a Summerland-based vocal group, have been performing at seniors homes and housing complexes in the area during the summer.

Del Riemer of the musical group said the trio chose to perform outdoor concerts because of the COVID-19 pandemic “to encourage, entertain and bring laughter and hope to those most affected by the conditions we are living through.”

The outdoor concerts began in July and were held during the evenings in summer. Now that the evenings are cooling down, Riemer said concerts will be held in the afternoons until later this fall.

The Okanagan Three Tenors consists of Riemer, Dave Gregory and Scott Martin, along with pianist Joyce Warkentin and sound technician Shirley Burgoyne.

The trio began at Summerland Baptist Church in 2006 with different members at the time.

The sound tends to be classical anthems with a lot of gospel music, and Riemer said the music is most appreciated by those 50 and older.

While the concerts have been held outside this summer, Riemer said the trio is willing to perform indoors if they are able to do so while still following the provincial COVID-19 guidelines and directives. At present, these directives limit attendance at concerts to no more than 50 people, with a two-metre physical distancing in place.

