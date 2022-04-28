(OK Wine Festival/Submitted)

Okanagan Wine Festival returns next week

Popular 10-day fest to include bands, apps, door prizes

The Okanagan and wine, is there a better combination?

This May will mark the first time since 2019 that the popular Okanagan Wine Festival is returning, with a packed ten days of wine, food, and music.

“We are thrilled to be back to events and doing the important work of putting our BC wineries on the stage they so well deserve,” said General Manager Elan Morris.

Both the 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival runs from May 5-15. The first weekend will feature the largest of three signature events, the Valley First Spring Wine Tastings at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Dozens of wines will be featured, including some new releases, as well as apps, prizes, and live music.

Tickets are $109 and include a Get Home Safe ride.

From Cellars to Classics is a new signature event this year, combining wine and classical music through the work of Okanagan Chamberfest. A number of Kelowna artists will be performing, including Nicholas Denton Protsack, Philip Chiu, and Keith Hamm.

Fancy sparkling and rose wines? Check out the final signature event of the series, Blush and Bubbles, taking place on the shores of Lake Okanagan.

An array of other events will also be held throughout the ten-day festival. More information can be found at thewinefestivals.com.

