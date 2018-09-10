O’Keefe Ranch Field of Screams scarier than ever

Not only is the popular Historic O’Keefe Ranch fundraiser, Field of Screams returning for its sixth year this October, its main brainchild Glen Taylor also returns.

“It will be one year on this year’s event opening date, Oct. 12, that Glen experienced an accident at the ranch while putting finishing touches on last year’s Field of Screams that left him a quadriplegic,” said spokesperson Carmen Thompson.

“A man full of adversity and way too much passion for this project, Glen hasn’t let the accident hold him back from his ‘baby’ and he’s back to see that this year’s Field of Screams not only happens but that it is bigger and better than ever.”

O’Keefe Ranch first started doing this fundraiser six years ago in partnership with Vernon’s Science Centre and has since been on its own. The fundraiser helps with the much-needed funds to pay for operations and maintenance of the much-loved Historic Ranch. Every year, the ranch sees more and more visitors from all over the world whether staying at the newer RV park, or serving as a place for kids to come visit animals or perhaps to have an unforgettable backdrop for an epic wedding, not to mention the Field of Screams event along with a lot more: a fantastic restaurant, Cowboy Dinner Shows, Yoga with Goats and on and on. The importance of O’Keefe Ranch isn’t just its past history, its the history that it’s making right now.

“To keep up with making the Field of Screams a historical event, creative director Matt Brown along with Taylor has made some big changes this year,” Thompson said.

“In order to contend with the increasing popularity of the event and the sheer amount of people that are coming out each year, this year’s event promises to be not only bigger and better but be able to handle many more visitors than ever before. Just the change in the design of how the lineups will be managed this year will be a massive improvement cutting down wait times, keeping patrons better managed and more comfortable. Patrons will also have the option of purchasing a wristband for all three mazes eliminating the need to sit in a line-up three times waiting to pay for each maze.”

The fact that the event will flow better is huge, but perhaps the more exciting announcement that will help contribute to the better flow and shorter wait times is that this year’s Field of Screams will have three mazes that are in conjunction with this year’s theme: 3 Ring Mayhem.

For those of you that are deathly afraid of clowns and scary carnivals, this event is not for you. Broken ride carnage, a Haunted Opera House, a life-sized ‘Jack in the Box’, Spooky Carnival Tents and so much more left to be a surprise – this year will dig down into your deepest, tucked away fears and expose them for all to see,” she said.

O’Keefe Ranch and Taylor have also upped the production value by bringing in some more professional set builders, bigger and badder sound designs and event swag available for purchase.

This year’s Field of Screams event will also run two days longer than last year’s 11 days.

“So, come on out to have your wits scared right out of you,” Thompson said.

The dates for this year’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch, Field of Screams are Oct. 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30. Gates open at 6 p.m. and event starts at 7 p.m. Each maze is $10 per person. Oct. 23 has a special rate of three mazes for $20.

