(Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

On the edge of their seats

Shuswap Theatre volunteers install new chairs just in time for Theatre on the Edge

Shuswap Theatre’s Hamilton McClymont and Kim MacMillan unpack the theatre’s newly arrived seats as others help install them Wednesday, July 18. Though the work was time consuming, there was relief among those doing it that the seats arrived, and will be installed, in time for this weekend’s Theatre on the Edge performances.

Related: Childhood friend fears growing up in Theatre on the Edge offering

Previous story
In photos: RCMP Musical Ride in Sicamous

Just Posted

Chase RCMP request help locating missing First Nations girl

Shayna Ignace was last seen at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 18 in the Shuswap

Updated: Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

Up-to-date information on blazes happening the Kamloops Wildfire Centre

Shuswap’s first Syrian refugee focuses on human similarities

Six of nine refugee families remain in Salmon Arm, all settling in well ‘in paradise’

Evacuation orders and alerts issued in and near Summerland

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issues evacuation orders; Summerland issues alert

Syrian refugees face life or death at home

Former head of Salmon Arm Refugee Coalition says Canada should be doing more

Update: Wildfire near Peachland grows to 500 hectares, structures threatened

Peachland - Evacuation orders have been issued for Brent Road and Highway 97 South properties

B.C. hockey coach, nurse was killed in case of mistaken identity, police say

In Surrey, Paul Bennett’s wife makes a tearful plea for help in finding her husband’s killer

Lower Mainland blueberry farms expect solid season

Blueberry Council of B.C. says season will be better than last year

B.C. to add hundreds of taxis, delays Uber, Lyft-style service again

Ride hailing companies have to wait until fall of 2019 to apply for licences

UPDATED: Mount Conkle wildfire near Summerland hits 80 hectares

Lightning-caused fire near Summerland now at estimated size of 80 hectares

BC Games ready to begin on Vancouver Island

More than 2,000 athletes will compete in 18 sports from Friday to Sunday

Plenty of heroes in Thai cave rescue, says B.C. diver

Erik Brown reflects on team effort that brought 12 boys and their coach to safety

Dental crew brushes back Gray Monk

North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association roundup

Funding available to replace infected B.C. hazelnut trees

B.C. Hazelnut Growers to recieve $300,000 over three years to battle eastern filbert blight

Most Read

  • In photos: RCMP Musical Ride in Sicamous

    In an awe-inspiring display of horsemanship the RCMP Musical Ride thrilled the crowd in Sicamous.

  • On the edge of their seats

    Shuswap Theatre volunteers install new chairs just in time for Theatre on the Edge