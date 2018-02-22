Opening night for Opening Night on Feb. 23

Hamilton McClymont, vice-president of the Shuswap Theatre Society, spoke with the Observer about their upcoming production of Norm Foster’s play ‘Opening Night.’ The performance, a comedy centred around the opening night of a theatre production, premieres at the Shuswap Theatre Feb. 23 and runs until Mar. 10. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Patrons of live theatre in Salmon Arm will be sampling the latest offering from the Shuswap Theatre Society as performances of their next production, Norm Foster’s Opening Night, will begin on Feb. 23.

The play centres around the opening night of Richard Hyde-Finch’s latest theatre production, and the string of comic misfortunes that seem destined on making a mess of his big night. Alongside Richard’s story, Ruth Tisdale has won a pair of tickets to the play, coercing her husband, who would much rather be at home watching the world series, into taking her out to the performance as part of their anniversary. What follows is a string of funny and chaotic events as everyone involved struggles to get what they want.

Coming up on nearly 40 years of residence in the Shuswap Theatre, a 150-seat performance venue converted from what was once an automotive repair business, the Society has a storied history of bringing dramatic productions to the stage in Salmon Arm. Opening Night is the second production of the Shuswap Theatre Society’s current season. They put on three theatre productions a year and attempt to showcase a mixture of serious plays with more lighthearted comedy productions.

Hamilton McClymont, vice-president of the Shuswap Theatre Society, says “this year we decided to stretch ourselves with some Shakespeare, so we put on Romeo and Juliet as our first production. Then we thought we needed a comedy, and who is more popular than Norm Foster? The guy has written 55 plays, this year alone there are 110 productions of 32 of his plays all over the world.”

The play has been in production at the Shuswap Theatre since Jan. 8 after auditions were held in early December. McClymont says the actors have been rehearsing three to four nights a week in preparation for their upcoming performance.

Opening Night runs over three weekends from Feb. 23 to Mar. 10 at the Shuswap Theatre, with up to four separate performances each week.

For tickets, show times and additional information, visit the Shuswap Theatre Society’s website at www.shuswaptheatre.com.