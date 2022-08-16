Original songs, wit in That’s Not Shakespeare keep Salmon Arm audience laughing

Natalie Kearl, playing stage manager and Jessie Herald in Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre Productions’ That’s Not Shakespeare, helps keep the audience laughing on Aug. 10, 2022 at R.J. Haney Heritage Village’s SASCU Amphitheatre. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Like Juliet, Glitter Esquivias as Mary ponders the dramatic gesture of ending it all on Aug. 10, 2022 in That’s Not Shakespeare, Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre production at R.J. Haney Heritage Village. Griffin Webber as Shakespeare lies still momentarily in front of her. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Versatile musician Rydell Scott provides entertaining music along with comedic flair on Aug. 10, 2022 as the piano player in Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre Productions’ That’s Not Shakespeare at R.J. Haney Heritage Village. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Ashley Koop sings about her dreams as assistant stage manager and Edith on Aug. 10, 2022 in That’s Not Shakespeare, Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre production at R.J. Haney Heritage Village. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Griffin Webber keeps the fun and energy high on stage as William Shakespeare on Aug. 10, 2022 in That’s Not Shakespeare, Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre production at R.J. Haney Heritage Village. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) The cast of That’s Not Shakespeare, Griffin Webber, Glitter Esquivias, Natalie Kearl and Ashley Koop keep the audience laughing with their witty musical numbers on Aug. 10, 2022 at R.J. Haney Heritage Village’s Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre production. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Jessie Herald (Natalie Kearl) and William Shakespeare (Griffin Webber) share a touching moment on Aug. 10, 2022 during That’s Not Shakespeare, Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre production at R.J. Haney Heritage Village. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) The whole cast of That’s Not Shakespeare including piano player Rydell Scott come together around the piano on Aug. 10, 2022 during Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre production at R.J. Haney Heritage Village. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Glitter Esquivias gets to the heart of the matter on Aug. 10 as Mary in That’s Not Shakespeare, Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre production at R.J. Haney Heritage Village. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

The contagious sounds of a young boy laughing uncontrollably during parts of That’s Not Shakespeare was one of the delights of the Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre production on Aug. 10 at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Judging by audience response, he wasn’t the only one enjoying the show.

All ages sitting in the SASCU Amphitheatre appeared to be enthusiastically engaged by the production with its original music, humour and energy.

Created by local playwright Peter Blacklock, That’s Not Shakespeare combines the history of Jessie Herald, whose family Herald Park is named after, with Jessie’s unknowing invitation to William Shakespeare to her home.

Piano player Rydell Scott set the tone on Aug. 10 with his energetic playing and comedic interjections, while fellow cast members Natalie Kearl, Griffin Webber, Glitter Esquivias and Ashley Koop sang, danced and carried out their roles with finesse and fun.

Shows run every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday evenings until Aug. 28 with a special matinee performance on Thursday, Aug. 25. Audiences can enjoy a home-cooked dinner at the Sprig of Heather restaurant, with homemade rhubarb crisp and ice cream served following the play.

Tickets for adults are $35, seniors $32.50, children five to 12, $15, and children four and under are free. Reservations are a must and seating is limited. Call 250-832-5243 to make a reservation.

Read more: 60-unit duplex project in Canoe met with accolades and approvals

Read more: Exhibit honours Switzmalph Elder at Salmon Arm Museum

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmTheatre