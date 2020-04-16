Outdoor concert gets Okanagan seniors dancing in the parking lot

Residents of Columbus Court kicked up their heels in the parking lot as they were treated to an outdoor concert by Bob King Thursday, April 16. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Residents of Columbus Court pulled out the lawn chairs as they were treated to an outdoor concert by Bob King Thursday, April 16. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Seniors stuck inside were treated to an outdoor concert recently.

Local singer/entertainer Bob King plugged in for a live show at Columbus Court Thursday morning. Residents peeked out on their balconies, came out on the lawn with chairs and were even seen dancing in the parking lot.

Even the neighbours were enjoying the show. Since Columbus Court is nearby Gateby and other apartments, many were out on their own balconies taking in the entertainment.

READ MORE: Corb Lund’s revised tour includes Vernon stop

READ MORE: Coldstream producer treats neighbours to live music from safe distance

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEntertainmentSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ballet Kelowna feeling the impact of COVID-19 shutdowns

Just Posted

Conservation officers patrol closed North Okanagan and Shuswap rec sites over Easter long weekend

Warnings and formal orders to vacate were issued to more than 30 people.

Salmon Arm council praises plan for feed mill to support poultry operation

Land commission approval needed because more than 50 per cent of product might come from off-farm

Salmon Arm Minor Baseball gets permission to build batting cage

City council gives the nod following a couple of years of staff’s discussion with the association

Police watchdog investigates after man seriously injured during arrest near Sicamous

The incident took place around noon on Tuesday, April 14

Chase Fire Department responds to grass fire on Trans-Canada Highway

Residents called the fire department after seeing rising smoke

Outdoor concert gets Okanagan seniors dancing in the parking lot

Bob King gives Columbus Court residents, and neighbours, something to smile about

KVR through Princeton will remain closed to off-road vehicles during COVID crisis

Local ATV groups ask council to delay opening of trail

COVID-19: $100 fines to curb landfill staff abuse in North Okanagan

RDNO set to fine individuals who disobey the golden rule

COVID-19: ICBC waives fees for cancelling insurance in pandemic

Brokers can renew or lower vehicle coverage by phone or email

COVID-19: Okanagan firefighters await news on potential self-isolation house

La Casa homeowner offered rental unit to North Westside Fire Rescue at no cost

Okanagan Indian Band to build $900K cultural arbor

OKIB received a government grant covering 75 per cent of the project, to be completed in October

COVID-19: Westbank First Nation suspends rent increases, evictions

WFN has taken steps to assist its residents by minimizing the impact of rent increases or evictions

Here2Talk: B.C. launches free counselling service for post-secondary students

Province expedites new mental health app in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Peachland’s ZipZone changes course, will remain closed amid pandemic

The park will delay its opening until further notice

Most Read