The Shuswap Association of Writers will launch Celebration of Creativity, a collection created by the Shuswap’s writers and artists during the pandemic. It will be on sale on Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Mall at Piccadilly, proceeds to Second Harvest and Sorrento food banks. (Contributed)

Pandemic sparks creativity of Shuswap writers and artists

Collection of Creativity book to be available at Mall at Piccadilly on Sept. 12

The Shuswap Association of Writers will launch Celebration of Creativity, a collection of the written word and art created and donated by the Shuswap’s writers and artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The collection will be on sale at the Mall at Piccadilly on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., following social distancing guidelines.

Some of the authors and artists will be in attendance to sign copies.

All proceeds from the sale of Celebration of Creativity will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Salmon Arm and to the Sorrento Food Bank.

Books will also be available at the Farmers’ Market in Salmon Arm on Sept. 19 and 26.

Read more: COVID-19 cancels writers’s festival in Shuswap, sparks new showcase for creativity

General

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmBooksCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Filmmakers relying on virtual world to build buzz at Toronto film festival

Just Posted

Pandemic sparks creativity of Shuswap writers and artists

Collection of Creativity book to be available at Mall at Piccadilly on Sept. 12

Three charged with attempted murder after bleeding man appears at Blind Bay home

One of the accused is in custody in what police say was a targeted crime, two still at large

SASCU will be joining those Shuswap businesses requiring masks

Masks will be required when visiting the credit union’s location as of Sept. 14.

Prepare for hot weather, possibly smoky skies in the Shuswap

Environment Canada predicts temperatures five to 10 degrees higher than normal for the week

Central Okanagan MPs remain on shadow cabinet

Tracy Gray shadow minister for export promotion, international trade; Dan Albas moves to environment

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

Interior Health records nine cases of COVID-19 over long weekend

Fifteen cases remain active, zero hospitalized

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Study shows fewer than 1 per cent Canadian blood donors had COVID antibodies

Researchers say antibodies indicate past infection

Horoscopes for the week of Sept. 8

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Okanagan camera club adapts to challenging times

The club has successfully adapted their fall program to accommodate the changing times.

Two Kamloops men arrested in connection with a string of burglaries

A search warrant was executed at a home in the Brocklehurst area, where thousands of dollars in stolen property

Farmers call on B.C. NDP to allow more housing, business

Secondary homes, restaurants, rentals can keep farms viable

Most Read