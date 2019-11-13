Paper Playground delights children at the Marie Flemming Hall Sunday. (Riz Herbosa photo)

Paper Playground gets children performing in North Okanagan

Performing Arts Centre show goes three times Sunday

Kids will take the spotlight for three highly interactive shows Sunday.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Paper Playground Nov. 17 at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. in the Marie Flemming Hall for the second show in the 2019/20 SPOTLIGHT First Stages Series.

“Paper Playground is a stimulating experience set on a large paper carpet, created especially for young children that is full of dancing, drawing, live music and projections,” states Julie Lebel in the participant’s guide. “Fully immersive, Paper Playground welcomes children as true creative collaborators and they become an essential part of the performance.”

Exploring the theme of water with boats, fish, crabs and sharks, performers present irresistible invitations to roll, fall, draw, breathe – to invite children into moving with the performers. Children are welcome to dance with the dancers and are invited onto the carpet at any point during the performance. Adults are asked to stay sitting on the outskirts of the paper carpet.

Each of the three performances are suitable to different age groups. The 9:30 a.m. performance is suitable for 18 months to 3 years old; 11 a.m. is recommended for children aged three to five years; the 1 p.m. performance is suitable for children four to seven years old.

Tickets for Paper Playground are $14 each and are available through the Ticket Seller Box Office at 549-SHOW (7469) or www.ticketseller.ca.

