The most awarded male Canadian country artist in history, Paul Brandt, will be joined by Jess Moskaluke and the Hunter Brothers on The Journey Tour Ѡcoming to Abbotsford and Penticton in 2019. Photo courtesy of paulbrandt.com

Paul Brandt and CCMA nominated stars announce concert

The Journey Tour 2019 has stops in Abbotsford and Penticton in 2019

Canadian country music superstar Paul Brandt and multi-CCMA Group or Duo of the Year winners High Valley are launching The Journey Tour 2019 in Abbotsford on Jan. 25 and will head to Penticton on Jan. 26.

“The artists I have the honour of performing with on this tour are incredibly talented, successful and also some of the best friends I’ve made in the music business,” said Brandt in a news release. “There is a palpable energy and chemistry when we are in the room together, and I can’t wait to bring that to stages across Canada. The Journey Tour will combine talent and artistic vision in a way that Canada has not yet experienced; all of the artists involved are committed to making this tour one that country music fans will never forget.”

Brandt is the most awarded male Canadian country artist in history, the most played Canadian country artist on country radio in history and a member of the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame.

The tour brings together an epic lineup that includes special guest Jess Moskaluke and features Hunter Brothers. All four acts will come together on stage at this year’s Canadian Country Music Awards for a special live performance.

“Every artist on The Journey Tour attributes career success to the support of Canadian country music fans,” said Brad Rempel of High Valley. “We’d be nowhere without them.”

In conjunction with the tour announcement, Brandt has announced that his newest collection of songs, The Journey BNA: Vol. 2 will be released on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. The release of the EP is proceeded by the single Bittersweet, co-written by High Valley’s Brad Rempel and featuring guitarist Lindsay Ell. Fans can pre-order The Journey BNA: Vol. 2 beginning today by clicking HERE.

“We can’t wait to celebrate with our Canadian fans. There will be more than a few front-row high fives,” said Curtis Rempel.

A beautiful video for Bittersweet was filmed in Muskoka, Ontario by Kat Webber.

Juno Award winner Moskaluke is a three-time CCMA female artist of the year and is tied for the most nominations this year with six, including the Apple Music Fans’ Choice Award.

“I am doing what I love, and loving every minute of it,” said newlywed Moskaluke. “This has been the biggest year of my life, and I’m so excited to be joining The Journey Tour with Paul, High Valley, and fellow Saskies, those Hunter Brothers.”

Hunter Brothers, when not working on the family farm, are racking up millions of views on Facebook. They recently released a Top 10 single Those Were the Nights and are enjoying their three nominations this year at the 2018 CCMA awards.

“All of The Journey Tour artists have a ton of mutual respect for each other, and a passion for our communities, and our country. We all love to use music to inspire, help people escape, and simply to have a great time. I just know this will translate loud and clear to the audiences we’ll be seeing across Canada. We love our fans, and each other. This just feels like family. This will be a journey we’ll never forget,” said J.J. Hunter.

Fans purchasing tickets for all but either of the B.C. shows will also receive a digital download copy of Paul Brandt’s new album The Journey BNA: Vol. 2.

Artist pre-sale runs Thursday Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. until Friday, Sept. 7 at 10 p.m. local time or while supplies last. American Express pre-sale begins Thursday Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. until Friday, Sept. 7 at 10 p.m. local time.

For ticketing information visit www.livenation.com. There are a limited quantity of VIP ticket packages available in each market. Brandt kicks off his tour at the Abbotsford Centre on Jan. 25 then will be in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Jan. 26.

Tickets for the Penticton show will be available at the Valley First Box Office (also online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or charge by phone at 1-877-SOEC-TIX) on Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. Prices for the Penticton show run from $43, $53, $73 and $99.50 (plus additional service charges).

