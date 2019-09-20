PAW Patrol Live! adds third Penticton show due to pup-ular demand

Fans can now see the heroic pooches at three different showtimes at the SOEC

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure is coming to the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton. The cast have added a third showtime performance due to popular demand. (Submitted photo)

Due to pup-ular demand, the cast of PAW Patrol Live! have added a third performance of the “Great Pirate Adventure” to their Penticton stop.

Taking place at the South Okanagan Events Centre, fans can now catch the heroic pups at 2 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2020, as well as 6 p.m. that same evening and on Jan. 28. Tickets are available online at www.pawpatrollive.com/Canada.

In this live-action show, Mayor Goodwin is getting everything ready for the Pirate Day celebration at Adventure Bay when Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark cavern. Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma are on the case to save Cap’n Turbot, and discover a pirate treasure map that leads them on a wild adventure.

But unfortunately for the pooches, Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom, so they’ll need all the help they can get, especially from their newest recruit Tracker.

According to a release, this show is the perfect way for families to introduce their children to theatre and create lifelong memories. PAW Patrol Live! has sold 3 million tickets worldwide, providing fans in over 15 countries with Broadway-style productions.

For more information about the show or where to find tickets, visit www.soec.ca.

