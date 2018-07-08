Douglas Farrow photo

PBR landed at Prospera Place for a night of excitement

Kelowna hosted the night of action for a second year in a row

In front of a crowd at Prospera Place, Lachlan Richardson continued his hot streak, going two-for-two and capturing the event win at the inaugural Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Canada Monster Energy Tour Event in Kelowna.

To begin the Saturday night event, the 25-year-old first made the eight on Broken Trigger for 86 points to finish second in round one. In the Championship round he brought the crowd to its feet when he rode Finning Majic Shivers for 86.5 points. Over his five-ride-streak, Richardson has earned 242.5 world points and $17,489.24.

Koal Livingston, was the only other rider to go two-for-two and finished second earning $5,667.57, 510 Canadian points and 70 world points.

The highest finishing Canadian, reigning and two-time PBR Canada Champion Zane Lambert ranked fourth, collecting a check for $1,293.27, 100 Canadian and 20 world points, in his first event since travelling to Sydney, Australia for the second leg of the Inaugural PBR Global Cup in early June.

His fifth top five finish of the season came during an 84.5-point ride on Forty Creek in round one.

Rounding out the top five, and delivering the best finish thus far of his career, was Cody Floyd. He collected $639.03, 75 Canadian points and 15 world points after making the eight on Punch My Ticket for 84 points.

Two Vold Rodeo bovine athletes split the Bull of the Event title. VJV Whiskey Hand and Twisted were both marked 44 points in the Championship Round for bucking off Floyd and Swearingen.

The elite Monster Energy Tour next travels to Abbotsford, British Columbia and the Abbotsford Centre on October 13 at 7 p.m.

Fans can relive the event on RidePass, or on TSN 2 at 7 p.m. ET on July 17.

