Pentastic Jazz Festival swinging back into the Okanagan

The Black Swan Classic Jazz Band was one of 11 to light up the newly added Orchard House stage at this year’s Pentastic Jazz Festival. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Before the fall starts and things cool off, there’s still time for one more hot festival in Penticton.

The Pentastic Hot Jazz Festival festival is back for its 24th year, Sept. 11, after a brief hiatus over 2020 and 2021, and people are already excited to see its return.

“We’re really excited to be back,” said organizer Michael Campbell. “It feels greater than I can describe in words, truly. It’s been a long, dark two years without the festival and we’re so thrilled to let the good times roll again.”

The festival brings with it a range of hot jazz styles, with everything from big band to swing to Zydeco and gospel jazz.

It’s not only the fans, which in past years have included visitors from across the world but the musicians who are looking forward to being back in action.

That includes a number of returning bands, which includes highlights of Tom Rigney and Flambeau, Gator Nation, the Black Swan Classic Jazz Band, and Dave Bennet with both his Quartet and the Memphis Speed Kings.

Local artists of the South Okanagan Big Band will also be performing at the festival.

“We actually have 45 artists who are coming from out of town, and 22 locals,” said Campbell.

New to this year’s festival is the band called Professor Cunningham and his Old School. A New York band, they will be doing three separate sets across their eight appearances on Pentastic Jazz Festival stages.

The full schedule and line-up, including the venues where the artists will be playing, can be found on the festival’s website at pentasticjazz.ca.

Returning for 2022’s shows will be the Beale Street stage at the Orchard House on Orchard Avenue, which debuted at the last festival in 2019.

The Bourbon Street and French Quarter stages at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

The always popular, and very unique, S.S. Sicamous’ Speakeasy stage can’t be missed either.

Performances start Friday, Sept. 9, and carry on through the weekend to the final closing show in the French Quarter.

The final show often ends with multiple bands up on stage for a great big jam session that is sure to get everyone up and out of their seats.

Tickets are still available online or through the box office at the South Okanagan Events Centre box office.

