Over $500,000 in grant funding is coming to Penticton’s arts, cultural and athletic programs thanks to this year’s B.C. Community Gaming Grants. (Photo from Unsplash)

Penticton arts, culture and sports programs get boost of over $500,000 thanks to provincial grant

The B.C. Community Gaming Grants program will be distributing $505,900 to 18 local groups

Penticton’s arts, cultural and athletic programs are getting a boost of over $500,000 thanks to this year’s round of B.C. Community Gaming Grants.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing announced on Nov. 7 that 700 non-profits throughout the province would receive $18.3 million in funding to “deliver opportunities for people of all ages to participate in visual and performing arts, literature and festivals, as well as Indigenous and cultural programs.” An additional $27 million will be provided to more than 800 sports sector organizations in B.C. through the program.

READ MORE: Nearly $2M in provincial grants going to Central Okanagan arts, sports programs

Six arts-related non-profits in the Penticton area will be splitting $158,500 and 12 sports organizations will be splitting $347,400 through the program. Notably, the Penticton Art Gallery Society will receive $56,000, the Penticton & District Minor Hockey Association will receive $86,500 and the Pinnacles Football Club Association will get $90,000.

“These programs bring people together, fostering community connections through art, cultural programming and athletic activities for all ages and abilities,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, in the release. “Our government is proud to support organizations contributing to vibrant, healthy communities across B.C.”

“These art, culture and sport programs provide opportunities for people to build community, foster artistic expression and engage in healthy activities,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in the release. “Our government is proud to support these organizations to deliver programs that support inclusion and benefit people of all ages and backgrounds in communities across B.C.”

To view the full list of recipients of this year’s B.C. Community Gaming Grants in arts and culture, click here, and for the full list of sports organization recipients, click here.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

Just Posted

Man and woman in their 60s identified by RCMP as bodies in Anglemont residence

Police investigation continues, say no suspects are being sought at this time

UPDATE: Power back on for much of the Shuswap

Outages due to downed wires and a transmission circuit failure

Salmon Arm’s Shoemaker Hill closed for winter

Snowfall prompts quick closure of steep and winding stretch of road

Letter: Air quality monitoring suggested for Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

Writer highlights health impacts from motor-vehicle traffic exhaust

Secwepemc Lakes Tourism projects look to support Indigenous youth, entrepreneurs

Collaboration includes Neskonlith, Adams Lake, Splatsin and Little Shuswap Lake bands

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Judge rejects Terrace man’s claim that someone else downloaded child porn on his phone

Marcus John Paquette argued that other people had used his phone, including his ex-wife

Police surround Peachland neighbourhood

The incident in Peachland is now over

Penticton arts, culture and sports programs get boost of over $500,000 thanks to provincial grant

The B.C. Community Gaming Grants program will be distributing $505,900 to 18 local groups

Okanagan school districts reach agreement with CUPE Local 523

The union represents members who provide a variety of services to support students

North Okanagan motorists advised of road disruptions

Silver Star Road work scheduled for Thursday

Petition for free hospital parking presented to MP Jody Wilson-Raybould

What started as a B.C. campaign became a national issue, organizer said

Revy bruins bruise Chase Heat in double overtime

Division-leading Grizzlies keep Heat trailing in second

Budget adds up to top marks for North Okanagan city

City earns Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

Most Read