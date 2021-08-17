Penticton's Lisa Doucette is $50,000 richer from the Lucky Lines XI Scratch & Win ticket.

Penticton woman almost throws out $50,000 scratch and win

Luckily, she checked her winning ticket on the BCLC Lotto app

Lisa Doucette didn’t think she had won anything on a Lucky Lines XI Scratch & Win ticket, but just to be safe she scanned her ticket on the BCLC Lotto! app.

That’s when she realized she almost missed that she had in fact won the $50,000 prize.

“I had scratched the top of the ticket and didn’t even bother looking at the bottom,” said the Penticton resident. “I always check all my tickets just in case on the BCLC Lotto! app. When I scanned the ticket I had to check it over and over.”

On who she has told about her big win, Doucette said she wanted to tell her family, but everyone was asleep.

“I ended up texting my mom to share the good news. My family is super happy for me.”

