Perfect for a Sunday morning: 7 Okanagan brunch places crack top 100 in Canada

Just in time for Mother’s Day in a week

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, right?

And now Okanagan residents can find the best brunch places to go as according to OpenTable, seven of the top 100 brunch places in the country are in the Okanagan.

Whether it’s a Sunday brunch, Mother or Father’s Day coming up, a bachelor or bachelorette party or some other occasion, these nine places have options for everyone.

The seven spots in the Okanagan range from Vernon to Oliver (listed north to south):

  • Range Lounge and Grill at Predator Ridge Resort (Vernon);
  • BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Winery (Lake Country);
  • The Lookout Restaurant at Grey Monk Winery (Lake Country);
  • Old Vines Restaurant at Quails’ Gate Winery (West Kelowna);
  • 19 Okanagan Bar and Grill (West Kelowna);
  • Shaughnessy’s Cove (Summerland);
  • Miradoro at Tinhorn Creek Winery (Oliver).

Of the top 100 restaurants, 29 of them are in British Columbia, second on the list behind Ontario (49). The full list, with restuarant information, can be found on OpenTable’s website.

The list was created by more than one million reviews left on OpenTable.

The BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Estate Winery in Lake Country is one of the top 100 best brunch spots in Canada, according to OpenTable. (50th Parallel/Facebook)
