Jaeden Izik-Dzurko performed a solo piano recital at the Nexus at First Jan. 11, during a concert titles A Universe of Delight. The young pianist is currently a student of music at The Juilliard School in New York City, and while in Salmon Arm he performed works by Johannes Brahms and Frederyk Chopin, among others. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)