Photographer, storyteller Chris Harris to take centre stage in support of Shuswap Theatre

Award-winning Cariboo photographer, naturalist, author and storyteller Chris Harris will be providing a special presentation to assist Shuswap Theatre with needed renovations.

The theatre is in the process of raising funds for Operation Facelift, a project to replace and upgrade the building’s facade.

“The ravages of time have made renovation essential, but we want to not only replace deteriorating materials, but to give our theatre a striking and beautiful exterior that reflects the creativity and imagination that patrons experience inside,” explains Shuswap Theatre on its website.

The project includes removal of the awning (already done), replacing the cedar siding with fire-resistant materials and replacing the marquee with an electronic billboard.

Approximately $30,000 has been raised so far of Shuswap Theatre’s $85,000 goal. To further that, Shuswap Theatre invited Harris to do a public presentation.

Retired from a career of wilderness guiding, pioneering outdoor adventure tourism, teaching and educating youth in the outdoors, both in the school system and working with youth at risk, Harris dedicates his photography to bringing awareness and reverence to the value of nature, biodiversity and the beauty of his home region. His work has been featured in magazines, including Canadian Geographic and National Geographic.

Harris is a two-time winner of Canada’s Northern Lights Award in photojournalism, and has also been honoured numerous times by provincial, regional and national tourism and business agencies, including the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association’s Presidents Award for 2011.

Harris’ presentation takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at Shuswap Theatre.

Currently, the Shuswap Theatre stage is busy with preparations for the upcoming production of The 39 Steps. Directed by Julia Body, Shuswap Theatre describes the play as an Alfred Hitchcock masterpiece mixed with a juicy spy novel and a dash of Monty Python. It’s a “fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre, packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance!”

The play runs Feb. 25 to March 11. Tickets and information are available at shuswaptheatre.com.

