PHOTOS: Apex Mountain’s Dummies Downhill was a smashing success

Apex Mountain’s Artisan Den’s dummy goes flying. (Apex)Apex Mountain’s Artisan Den’s dummy goes flying. (Apex)
Some of the dummies before the race. (Apex)Some of the dummies before the race. (Apex)
The couch did well. (Barb Haley)The couch did well. (Barb Haley)
Apex’s Edge Bistro’s dummy was filled with buns. (Stephan French)Apex’s Edge Bistro’s dummy was filled with buns. (Stephan French)
Beer dummy getting a push. (Barb Haley)Beer dummy getting a push. (Barb Haley)

Dummies were flying for Apex Mountain’s annual Downhill Dummy competition held in front of a large crowd Saturday, April 2.

Buns flew out of the Edge Bistro’s dummy and even a single couch made it down the hill for the fun end of the season event.

About a dozen entries made it into the competition including a moose, tank and many lifelike dummies.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to our last event of the season – The Downhill Dummy The competition was tough and there were some very creative ideas out there,” said Apex general manager James Shalman.

The Downhill Dummy is the send off to the ski season at Apex.

(Photos courtesy of Apex Mountain, Barb Haley and Stephan French)

Today, Baldy Mountain is having its send off to the season event with their Slush Cup starting at 1 p.m.

After a long winter season, it’s time to close things out by getting a little bit silly and a little bit wet, said Baldy Mountain.

Take your turn at skiing across some water.

There is a $10 entry fee all proceeds going to ski patrol for much-needed equipment and upkeep.

READ MORE: Dummies Downhill and Slush Cup end ski season at South Okanagan slopes

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fundraiser in Summerland to benefit Ukraine

Just Posted

A mountain bluebird stands on one of the nesting boxes set up to support the local songbird population. (Contributed)
Mountain bluebirds back in Shuswap for arrival of spring

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board has recommended the proposed incorporation of a new Sorrento-Blind Bay municipality go to referendum. (Google Earth image)
Letter: Misinformation around Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation a concern

A North Shuswap bicycle safety program for children was created using a grant. (Pixabay)
Kickstart your imagination with a Shuswap Neighbouhood Small Grant

Sheet pile shoring is being set up at the Ross Street underpass construction side to protect the railway tracks as excavation work gets underway. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Tall metal structure turns heads at site of Salmon Arm’s Ross Street underpass