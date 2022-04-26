Photos: Hobbit-themed hideaway near Osoyoos is one of Canada’s most wish-listed unique stays

The hobbit themed Airbnb near Osoyoos has been chosen as one of Airbnb's top Canadian unique destinations. (Second Breakfast Hideaway)
The hobbit themed Airbnb Second Breakfast Hideaway near Osoyoos has been chosen as one of Airbnb’s top Canadian unique destinations. (Second Breakfast Hideaway)The hobbit themed Airbnb Second Breakfast Hideaway near Osoyoos has been chosen as one of Airbnb’s top Canadian unique destinations. (Second Breakfast Hideaway)
The interior of the hobbit themed Airbnb Second Breakfast Hideaway near Osoyoos which have been chosen as one of Airbnb’s top Canadian unique destinations. (Second Breakfast Hideaway)The interior of the hobbit themed Airbnb Second Breakfast Hideaway near Osoyoos which have been chosen as one of Airbnb’s top Canadian unique destinations. (Second Breakfast Hideaway)

A hobbit-themed hideaway near Osoyoos has made it into Airbnb’s most popular unique stays in Canada.

Second Breakfast Hideaway, formerly known as Hobbit Mountain Hole, has made it on Airbnb’s most popular unique destinations in Canada list recently released.

The earthhouse and hobbit-inspired fantasy escape is located 25-30 minutes east of Osoyoos.

The Hobbit House offers seclusion and privacy on a mountain surrounded by nature.

“Fantastic space for Tolkien fans and nature lovers! Amazing landscape for a cozy weekend away!” said one guest in their reviews.

But if you had hoped for a weekend away there this year, you’ll have to look towards 2023. The Second Breakfast Hideaway is almost fully booked for 2022.

According to Airbnb, travellers are seeking and booking unique stays.

“As peak tourism season kicks off, travellers are taking advantage of unique Canadian properties like tiny homes, treehouses, earth homes, barns and boathouses like never before,” said Airbnb about their top unique Canadian destination stays of 2021. “New data by Airbnb shows that nights booked at unique listings in Canada increased by almost 70 percent last year compared to 2019.

Treehouses make up 10 of the top 40 Canadian wish-listed unique stays in 2021. Only three Airbnb listings from B.C. cracked their top 40 unique destination list.

In 2020, Christine Le Comte purchased a ranch just east of Osoyoos in Bridesville. Le Comte dubbed the small guest house there the Hobbit Mountain Hole Bed and Breakfast and put it up on Airbnb.

Then Warner Bros. issued a trademark infringement warning over the use of the word ‘hobbit’. She ran a social media campaign to rename her Airbnb and Second Breakfast Hideaway won.

READ MORE: Hobbit-themed Okanagan getaway changes name after threat from Warner Bros.

Previous story
VIDEO: Watch Cirque du Soleil acrobats tumble and leap on BC Place Stadium roof

Just Posted

RCMP are hoping someone might be able to identify this dog after police found it near a burnt vehicle containing the body of an unknown person near Skmana Lake on April 22, 2022. (RCMP photo)
RCMP investigating after body found in burnt vehicle abandoned near Chase

A runner leaves Klahani Park in Salmon Arm during the Lewiston Ultra Marathon in September 2019. The BC Backyard Ultra route, starting 8 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, includes Little Mountain Park trails in Salmon Arm during the day and road running at night. (File photo)
Athletes to run 6.7 kilometre loops in Salmon Arm until they can run no more

Western Grebes are back on Salmon Arm Bay where they are reportedly growing in number. (John G. Woods photo)
Watch for ‘synchronized swimming’ Western grebes on Salmon Arm Bay

This photo of cabins at Canoe Beach leased on publicly owned land was taken in 2016. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council to defer bench request at Canoe Beach until park plans progress