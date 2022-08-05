PHOTOS: Jaws drop in Penticton as Mega Motocross takes over Peach Fest

Mega Motocross riders at the 75th Penticton Peach Festival on Friday afternoon, Aug. 5. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
(Logan Lockhart- Western News)(Logan Lockhart- Western News)
(Logan Lockhart- Western News)
(Logan Lockhart- Western News)
(Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Riders covered 80 feet of distance in the air for the event. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
(Logan Lockhart- Western News)

It wasn’t just the dirt bike engines that were making noise in Penticton on Friday afternoon.

A busy crowd at Okanagan Lake Park was on edge to see Canada’s top motocross riders show off their best tricks along Lakeshore Drive on Aug. 5.

The four participants revved up their engines, including two-time national motocross champion and Vanderhoof resident Jeff Fehr, and the 30-minute display of extreme stunts in the Okanagan heat would then go by in a blink.

The roars from the crowd didn’t stop. Even the pre-show event that included a scooter competition on the Peach Fest ramps received acclaim from the audience.

Winnipeg’s Jordan Gledhill, Chris Nolan from Kelowna and an eight-year-old rider, joined Fehr in making Friday’s show come to life.

Fehr is recognized as the first Canadian to do a backflip on a motorbike.

Three of the riders were responsible for dazzling the crowd with their high-flying moves in a more than 300-metre space while covering 80 feet of distance in the air.

The Mega Motocross event also appeared at Peach Fest on Wednesday and Thursday, with Friday at 4 p.m. the riders’ last showtime slot of the week.

Friday’s aforementioned scooter competition featured world-renowned rider Dejion Taylor, who made the trip from Long Beach, Calif. for the occasion.

Peach Fest concludes on Sunday night when British piano man Ben Waters takes the stage at Okanagan Lake Park to put a wrap on the festival’s 75th birthday.

READ MORE: Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton: Peach Fest edition

