Dance, music, theatre and comedy are all on display in Just For Kicks Dance Studio’s ballet production of Robin Hood, performed at their dance studio in Salmon Arm March 10 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer).

PHOTOS: Just For Kicks Dance Studio performs Robin Hood

Classic folk tale told through ballet by Salmon Arm dancers

Just For Kicks Dance Studio kicked off their performance of Robin Hood on March 10 at their Salmon Arm studio. The classic folk tale was showcased in a ballet production, bringing a new level of grace and style to a much-loved story.

The first performance was at 1 p.m., with an additional evening performance beginning at 6 p.m..

The studio’s production makes full use of the ballet format with a truly graceful troupe of dancers bringing the story to life through delicate movement and nuanced music. They also incorporate subtle elements of live theatre at times to keep the story moving along and introduce new characters. At a few points they even introduce subtle comedy elements, with one particular bit of slap-stick between Little John and Robin Hood getting quite the chuckle out of the audience.

This performance features young dancers from toddlers to teens, each with their own distinct roles to play in the tale of Robin Hood and the troubles in Sherwood forest.

Tickets are available at Centenoka Park Mall for $10 and the evening performance begins at 6 p.m. at the Just For Kicks Dance Studio, 481 5 Ave. S.W..

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Santana brings smooth guitar licks to Kelowna

Just Posted

Reminder: daylight savings time takes effect March 11 at 2 a.m.

Set your clocks ahead an hour before bed

PHOTOS: Just For Kicks Dance Studio performs Robin Hood

Classic folk tale told through ballet by Salmon Arm dancers

Mixed Open Bonspiel underway at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre

One of the season’s last big curling events offers fun on and off the ice

Shuswap Total Fitness hosts S.A.F.E Society fundraiser

Salmon Arm gym goers sweat it out for a good cause

Welcome Shuswap: Syrian refugee makes new home in Salmon Arm

Immigrant Services Shuswap, located at 371 Hudson St., N.E., would like to… Continue reading

What’s happening

Find out what’s happening in your community this weekend

PHOTOS: Rival protests highlight B.C.’s divide over pipeline project

Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline drew thousands to rally in support and against the project

Saints stymie Royals’ big man, march to school’s first provincial title

Kelowna’s Heritage Christian defeats Smithers’ Bulkley Valley Christian in boys 1A provincial final at Langley Events Centre

UPDATED: Team Tardi brings world junior curling gold home to Langley

A Langley-based team has won the international championships in Aberdeen, Scotland today.

Serious incident closes off Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Belmont Ave. and Hillside Ave. cordoned off

B.C. actor Michael Coleman denies allegations of sexual harassment

Coleman co-founded a Vancouver acting school, is known for role as Happy in Once Upon a Time

The Young’Uns member searching for stolen equipment

Kelowna - Tim Reardon said band equipment was stolen from his home outside of Lumby

Small town RCMP detachments not the best place for buy and sell

Princeton cop urges residents to not use the parking lot for transactions

Q&A: Rally for Resources responds to B.C. anti-development protests

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross says outside influences are ‘like a really bad Hollywood movie’

Most Read

  • PHOTOS: Just For Kicks Dance Studio performs Robin Hood

    Classic folk tale told through ballet by Salmon Arm dancers