PHOTOS: Just For Kicks Dance Studio performs Robin Hood

Dance, music, theatre and comedy are all on display in Just For Kicks Dance Studio’s ballet production of Robin Hood, performed at their dance studio in Salmon Arm March 10 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer).

Just For Kicks Dance Studio kicked off their performance of Robin Hood on March 10 at their Salmon Arm studio. The classic folk tale was showcased in a ballet production, bringing a new level of grace and style to a much-loved story.

The first performance was at 1 p.m., with an additional evening performance beginning at 6 p.m..

The studio’s production makes full use of the ballet format with a truly graceful troupe of dancers bringing the story to life through delicate movement and nuanced music. They also incorporate subtle elements of live theatre at times to keep the story moving along and introduce new characters. At a few points they even introduce subtle comedy elements, with one particular bit of slap-stick between Little John and Robin Hood getting quite the chuckle out of the audience.

This performance features young dancers from toddlers to teens, each with their own distinct roles to play in the tale of Robin Hood and the troubles in Sherwood forest.

Tickets are available at Centenoka Park Mall for $10 and the evening performance begins at 6 p.m. at the Just For Kicks Dance Studio, 481 5 Ave. S.W..

