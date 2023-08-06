Photos: Kars Under the K returns to Keremeos

A 1932 Roadster was one of over 125 vehicles on display at the annual Kars Under the K car show in Keremeos on Aug. 6. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review) The annual Kars Under the K car show in Keremeos on Aug. 6. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review) Mattie has fun behind the wheel of an antique tractor at the annual Kars Under the K car show in Keremeos on Aug. 6. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review) The annual Kars Under the K car show in Keremeos on Aug. 6. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review) Crowds packed into Memorial Park in Keremeos for the annual Kars Under the K. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review) Cars large, and very small, were on display at the annual Kars Under the K car show in Keremeos on Aug. 6. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review) The Keremeos Rodeo Association serving up their brunch fundraiser at the annual Kars Under the K car show in Keremeos on Aug. 6. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review) Q-Ball was back with a deft touch as he pinstripes a vehicle at the annual Kars Under the K car show in Keremeos on Aug. 6. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review) The annual Kars Under the K car show in Keremeos on Aug. 6. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)

Over 125 cars were out to to fill Memorial Park in Keremeos for the annual Kars Under the K show.

The crowds followed, drawn by the cars, vendors, and the free swim at the Similkameen Pool.

Despite a slight haze in the sky from the Eagle Bluff Wildfire, there was no scent of smoke in the air to bother the crowds, and no clouds in the sky.

It was perfect weather for the show, with no sign of the possible showers that were forecast for potentially hitting the region. Not all of the vehicles were parked on the grass, with some spread out along nearby streets and parking lots.

The 50/50 tickets fundraiser was once again a big hit, with the morning’s tickets selling out and contributing $500 to the local school meal program.

