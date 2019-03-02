Photos: Little Big Town and Midland at the SOEC

On March 1 country legends Little Big Town rocked the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton as part of their Breakers Canada tour.

Opening for the Nashville-based band was Midland, an all-male ensemble delivering loads of guitar and 80s vibes, and Jillian Jacqueline, a small-figured powerhouse of sound. Approximately 4,300 people took in the concert and nearly all were brought to their feet at some point during the performance.

