PHOTOS: Monster trucks take over Penticton Speedway

Mike Biden photo
Spitfire was just one of the monster trucks at the show at the Penticton Speedway this weekend. (Mike Biden photo)Spitfire was just one of the monster trucks at the show at the Penticton Speedway this weekend. (Mike Biden photo)
Kids cool down with some ice cream while watching the Malicious Monster Truck Tour at the Speedway. (Mike Biden)
Fans got to go for a speedy ride on Identity Theft before the races on Saturday and Sunday. (Mike Biden photos)Fans got to go for a speedy ride on Identity Theft before the races on Saturday and Sunday. (Mike Biden photos)
Megasaurus, the fire-breathing transforming robotic dinosaur that destroys anything in its path eating vehicles for lunch. (Mike Biden)Megasaurus, the fire-breathing transforming robotic dinosaur that destroys anything in its path eating vehicles for lunch. (Mike Biden)

The Malicious Monster Truck Tour roared into the Penticton Speedway thrilling audiences of all ages on Saturday and Sunday.

Featuring six of the biggest and baddest monster trucks in the country, including Megasaurus, the fire-breathing transforming robotic dinosaur that destroys anything in its path and eats vehicles for lunch.

It was a packed house both days taking in not only the pit party, and catching a ride with Identity Theft.

Fans got up close and personal with the monster trucks and their drivers.

The Malicious Monster Truck Tour thrilled audiences with shooting flames, trucks jumping over buses, crushing cars and more. Mother Nature provided a beautiful albeit sweltering weekend at Penticton Speedway which is located at the top of Carmi Avenue above Sendero Canyon.

Penticton photographer Mike Biden captured all the action.

READ MORE: Monster trucks rumble into town

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Events

Previous story
Salmon Arm Secondary student selected for artist residency, preparing for upcoming exhibition

Just Posted

A mama mallard circles the pond at the Salmon Arm campus at Okanagan College on May 15 with several ducklings of a variety of sizes. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Spring brings new nesting spot in Salmon Arm for downtown ducks

Salmon Arm Secondary student Sergs Oriana was selected for the 2023 Marie Manson Virtual Artist Residency with the Salmon Arm Art Gallery. (Damen Archard photo)
Salmon Arm Secondary student selected for artist residency, preparing for upcoming exhibition

Chase RCMP and Shuswap Search and Rescue are looking for a man who was last seen clinging to an overturned kayak in Chase Creek on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Shuswap Search and Rescue photo)
RCMP, Shuswap Search and Rescue looking for kayaker last seen in distress in Chase Creek

Lil’ Pups participants begin their ride at the Salty Dog Enduro at the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
IN PHOTOS: Hot weekend of mountain-bike racing and family friendly fun in Salmon Arm