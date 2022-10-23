Photos: Penticton Walking Dead roused by game of Red Light, Green Light

Zombies came out to play a game of Red Light, Green Light at Penti-Con on Sunday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)Zombies came out to play a game of Red Light, Green Light at Penti-Con on Sunday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Zombies came out to play a game of Red Light, Green Light at Penti-Con on Sunday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Zombies came out to play a game of Red Light, Green Light at Penti-Con on Sunday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Zombies came out to play a game of Red Light, Green Light at Penti-Con on Sunday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Guardians of the Galaxy Starlord was at Penti-Con. (monique tamminga)
Deadpool.
Zombies came out to play a game of Red Light, Green Light at Penti-Con on Sunday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

It was a game of Red Light, Green Light for the walking dead at Penti-Con’s Zombie Walk on Sunday.

Zombies of all kinds, even Dead Elvis were there to play a couple rounds of the game made popular in the Netflix hit show Squid Games. Only in this version, no one was killed if they moved on Red Light.

Around 25 Zombies did their best dead leg shuffle as they played through the two rounds of the game.

The Zombie Walk was part of the two-day Penti-Con, Penticton’s only pop culture festival where everyone is encouraged to ‘embrace your weird.’

On Saturday around 700 people attended the first day Oct. 22, with costumes, special contests, and art displays among the headliners.

“We’re a bunch of misfits hanging out enjoying the fact that in a group, nobody is weird,” said Lily Knelsen, the Penti-Con’s chairperson.

Sunday had the Zombie Walk and Talent Show along with a couple talks that were expected to draw crowds, said organizers.

They were hoping for around 700 people on Sunday too.

Walking around Penti-Con, you could find storm troopers, Deadpool, Starlord, anime characters, and underworld figures as well as everything in between, while visiting the artists, vendors, comic book stations and more.

Organizers said they couldn’t be happier with how the two-day comic-con turned out in Penticton.

READ MORE: Embrace your weird at return of Penti-con

Previous story
PHOTOS: Penticton’s pop culture festival brings out ‘the weird’ in hundreds

Just Posted

The third lake in Momich Lake Provincial Park where the fire reached the south shoreline and most of the hillsides are burnt. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Column: Surveying the damage from 2021 wildfires at Humamilt and Momich lakes

People who had set up tents in the soccer fields in Salmon Arm across Fifth Avenue SW from Cedar Place, the housing complex for people who are without homes or at risk of becoming homeless, were taking down their tents at the end of September after being asked to vacate by a bylaw officer. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
As temperatures drop, no word yet on search for year-round shelter in Salmon Arm

Columbia Shuswap Selkirks Swim Club member Dane Bach competes in Penticton during the club’s first meet of the season held Oct. 14-16, 2022. (Contributed)
New head coach leads Columbia Shuswap Selkirks in first meet of the season

Eagle Valley Transportation Society president Malcolm Makayev stands beside the Chevy Bolt currently used by the non-profit group. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Sicamous transportation provider adding second electric vehicle to fleet