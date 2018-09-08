Photos: Saturday at the Salmon Arm Fair

Parade kicks off the day, and plenty of fun was to be had at the fair grounds

The Shuswap Chargers football team showcase their team huddle cheer in front of the Salmon Arm Fair parade crowd. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Fair parade kicked off the morning festivities Saturday, seeing the community flock out to the streets to see what all the hustle and bustle was about.

Related: Salmon Arm Fair kicks off day one of the annual celebration

Music, dancers, floats and more cruised through the streets of downtown Salmon Arm while spectators cheered them on and, if they were lucky, got some candy out of the deal.

The fair grounds were packed with people Saturday as well, flocking out to the various entertainment offerings including musicians, magicians, fun family events and various contests happenign around the grounds during the day.

The fair keeps running strong Sunday, don’t miss out on the fun!

@Jodi_Brak117

jodi.brak@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

A group of bluegrass musicians were playing some sweet rhythms and dancing up a storm during the Salmon Arm Fair parade. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Momentum Gymnastics members show off their graceful skills during the 2018 Salmon Arm Fair Parade. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

A group waves to the crowd while passing by in the Salmon Arm Fair parade on the Secwepemc float. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

One of the more unique attractions at the 2018 Salmon Arm Fair was human bowling, provided by Orbis Sports, which allowed people to hop in a giant inflatable ball and be bowled into some even larger pins. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

MLA Greg Kyllo flashes a thumbs-up moments before being plunged back into the icy waters of the dunk tank at the Salmon Arm Fair. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

MLA Greg Kyllo gets dunked, once again, by a fair attendee who paid good money to soak the local politician, with all proceeds going to the Second Harvest Food Bank. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Ira Olson is quite the litte farmer atop this vintage Case tractor. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

A group of dance students perform at the RBC Entertainment Stage Saturday during the Salmon Arm Fair. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Magician Clinton Gray reminds his audience the trick he is about to perform is completely safe, or at least he thinks it is. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)