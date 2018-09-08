The Shuswap Chargers football team showcase their team huddle cheer in front of the Salmon Arm Fair parade crowd. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Photos: Saturday at the Salmon Arm Fair

Parade kicks off the day, and plenty of fun was to be had at the fair grounds

The Salmon Arm Fair parade kicked off the morning festivities Saturday, seeing the community flock out to the streets to see what all the hustle and bustle was about.

Related: Salmon Arm Fair kicks off day one of the annual celebration

Music, dancers, floats and more cruised through the streets of downtown Salmon Arm while spectators cheered them on and, if they were lucky, got some candy out of the deal.

The fair grounds were packed with people Saturday as well, flocking out to the various entertainment offerings including musicians, magicians, fun family events and various contests happenign around the grounds during the day.

The fair keeps running strong Sunday, don’t miss out on the fun!

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A group of bluegrass musicians were playing some sweet rhythms and dancing up a storm during the Salmon Arm Fair parade. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Momentum Gymnastics members show off their graceful skills during the 2018 Salmon Arm Fair Parade. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

A group waves to the crowd while passing by in the Salmon Arm Fair parade on the Secwepemc float. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

One of the more unique attractions at the 2018 Salmon Arm Fair was human bowling, provided by Orbis Sports, which allowed people to hop in a giant inflatable ball and be bowled into some even larger pins. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

MLA Greg Kyllo flashes a thumbs-up moments before being plunged back into the icy waters of the dunk tank at the Salmon Arm Fair. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

MLA Greg Kyllo gets dunked, once again, by a fair attendee who paid good money to soak the local politician, with all proceeds going to the Second Harvest Food Bank. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Ira Olson is quite the litte farmer atop this vintage Case tractor. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

A group of dance students perform at the RBC Entertainment Stage Saturday during the Salmon Arm Fair. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Magician Clinton Gray reminds his audience the trick he is about to perform is completely safe, or at least he thinks it is. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

A group of dancers perform a number for the crowd at the RBC Entertainment Stage Saturday at the Salmon Arm Fair. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Jazz musician returns to her roots

Just Posted

Photos: Saturday at the Salmon Arm Fair

Parade kicks off the day, and plenty of fun was to be had at the fair grounds

Salmon Arm Silverbacks drop Merritt 4-2 in home opener game

Locking down first win of the season on home-ice

Parks Canada planning prescribed burn in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

If conditions are right after Sept. 17 the brush piles will be ignited

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

Warnings of blue-green algae in water at Marine Park area to remain

Ministry of Environment says algae not extensive but precautions must be taken

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Salmon Arm comes together to remember those lost to suicide

Annual lantern walk carries the light of hope through the community

Salmon Arm locations nominated for Commercial Building Awards

Montebello Museum, Lily Manor make list of 37 regional nominees

Trans Mountain Pipeline protesters gather outside Kelowna MP’s office

Called Rise for Climate, the protest was held Sept. 8

Photogenic ‘smiling’ seal spotted on N.L beach dies, prompts DFO warning

Cause of death at Salmon Cove Sands on the Avalon Peninsula under investigation by scientists

New 20-minute hepatitis C screening test launches in Metro Vancouver

London Drugs pilot hopes to help diagnose thousands that are unaware they have the virus

Wineology: What is Biodynamics?

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s wine column

Recent hirings applauded, but not many women in sport leadership roles

Women won 16 of Canada’s medals at 2016 Olympics, but only six per cent of head coaches were female

‘Farmer Wants a Wife:’ Alberta bachelor stars in Belgian reality TV show

Bjorn Bonjean, a 28-year-old winemaker, is one of five farmers vying for the hearts of Belgian women

Most Read