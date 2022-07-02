PHOTOS: Scottish Festival brings Highland games and dancing to Penticton

(Logan Lockhart- Western News)

King’s Park in Penticton was full of people on Saturday, July 2, hoping to get a little taste of Scottish culture.

From Highland dancing to bagpipe competitions and even whiskey tasting sessions, the one-day event had just about everything for people of all ages.

“It’s a celebration of culture,” said Karen Gladish, one of the event directors.”It’s so fun and lively and people from Scotland are so proud of their heritage. But you don’t have to be from there to enjoy the day, there’s things to do for everyone.”

Pipe bands from across Okanagan, including groups from Kelowna and Vernon, took part in a number of different competitions, while Highland games athletes did some competing of their own through traditional events like the stone, caber and sheaf toss battles.

Gladish added that this year’s event expects to welcome more than 3,000 people.

Aside from the day-long competitions, those in attendance unfamiliar with traditional Scottish activities also got a chance to join in on the fun, with Highland dancing lessons taking centre stage.

“I started taking Highland dancing lessons myself, it’s so fun,” Gladish said with a laugh.

With a panel of judges roaming King’s Park to determine the best Scottish-themed performers in the Okanagan, hundreds of spectators could be seen getting into the spirit by wearing kilts.

READ MORE: Bagpipes and kilts: Penticton Scottish Festival brings tradition to King’s Park

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

EntertainmentEventsFestivalPenticton