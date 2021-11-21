PHOTOS: Shuswap stars kick up their heels in dance fundraiser

The numbers are still being added up but it looks like the return of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars was a big hit.

The in-person and online-streamed event from Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall was held on behalf of the Shuswap Hospice Society.

The popular fundraising event was silenced in 2020 due to COVID.

The winners included:

• Overall People’s Choice: Ed and Natalie Parent;

• Runners-Up: James and Chatelle Burgess;

• Judge’s Choice: Thomas Briginshaw and Lizzy Odell;

• Junior People’s Choice: Paige Hughes.

Spotlight performers throughout the evening includes Heather Stranks and Jens Goerner from City Dance Okanagan; First Nations Elder John Jules; Rachel Mooney from Jamila Mai Belly Dance.

The Dancing with the Shuswap Stars’ organizing committee thanks its volunteers, sponsors and participants, as well as the community who support the event with generous donations.

Charity and Donations

