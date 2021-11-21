PHOTOS: Shuswap stars kick up their heels in dance fundraiser

The contestants, the instructors and the emcee gather post-performance for a group photo following the enthusiastic return of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars Saturday, Nov. 20, in Salmon Arm. (Kristal Burgess Photography) It’s Raining Men and People’s Choice Award for Natalie and Ed Parent Saturday, Nov. 20, at the return of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars in Salmon Arm. (Kristal Burgess Photography) James and Chantelle Burgess’ rendition of the Samba was good for runners-up at the return of the Dancing with the Shuswap Stars fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 20. (Kristal Burgess Photography) Newly engaged couple Lizzy Odell and Thomas Briginshaw were named the Judges’ Choice Winners at the return of the Dancing with the Shuswap Stars fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 20, in Salmon Arm. (Kristal Burgess Photography) Chris and Morgen Matheson perform a two-step at the return of the Dancing with the Shuswap Stars fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 20, in Salmon Arm. (Kristal Burgess Photography) Paige Hughes was chosen as the Junior People’s Choice winner at the Dancing with the Shuswap Stars fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 20, in Salmon Arm. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

The numbers are still being added up but it looks like the return of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars was a big hit.

The in-person and online-streamed event from Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall was held on behalf of the Shuswap Hospice Society.

The popular fundraising event was silenced in 2020 due to COVID.

The winners included:

• Overall People’s Choice: Ed and Natalie Parent;

• Runners-Up: James and Chatelle Burgess;

• Judge’s Choice: Thomas Briginshaw and Lizzy Odell;

• Junior People’s Choice: Paige Hughes.

Spotlight performers throughout the evening includes Heather Stranks and Jens Goerner from City Dance Okanagan; First Nations Elder John Jules; Rachel Mooney from Jamila Mai Belly Dance.

The Dancing with the Shuswap Stars’ organizing committee thanks its volunteers, sponsors and participants, as well as the community who support the event with generous donations.

