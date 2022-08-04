PHOTOS: SkyHawks take a dive for Penticton Peach Fest’s 75th birthday

The Canadian Forces SkyHawks parachute team touched down at Okanagan Lake Park for the 75th anniversary of the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 4. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)The Canadian Forces SkyHawks parachute team touched down at Okanagan Lake Park for the 75th anniversary of the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 4. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
The Canadian Forces SkyHawks parachute team touched down at Okanagan Lake Park for the 75th-anniversary of the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 4. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
(Photo-Corporal Jessey Gagné)(Photo-Corporal Jessey Gagné)
(Photo- Corporal Jessey Gagné)(Photo- Corporal Jessey Gagné)
The Canadian Forces SkyHawks parachute team touched down at Okanagan Lake Park for the 75th-anniversary of the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 4. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
(Photo- Corporal Jessey Gagné)(Photo- Corporal Jessey Gagné)
The Canadian Forces SkyHawks parachute team touched down at Okanagan Lake Park for the 75th-anniversary of the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 4. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
The Canadian Forces SkyHawks parachute team touched down at Okanagan Lake Park for the 75th-anniversary of the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 4. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

The Canadian national anthem could be heard throughout Okanagan Lake Park on Wednesday when the SkyHawks parachute team touched down in Penticton to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Peach Fest.

It didn’t take long to hear the roars of the crowd, as three sets of demonstrators each performed a 6,000 feet skydive into the park.

The SkyHawks arrived in the South Okanagan on Monday, after appearing in Calgary, Terrace and Fort St. John. The Canadian Forces team showed off their world-class moves in recognition of the beloved festival’s historic birthday.

PHOTOS: SkyHawks swoop in for Penticton meet-and-greet ahead of Peach Fest

After spending their morning at YYF Penticton Airport for a community meet-and-greet and 12,500 feet skydive demonstrations, the SkyHawks wrapped up their Okanagan trip with a dazzling 20-minute main event at the park.

The SkyHawks are scheduled to be at the Abbotsford Airshow from Aug. 5 to 7.

After their performance, the “bigger and better than ever” Peach Festival continued with a show from the Black Widow Rope Spinners before Canadian icons Honeymoon Suite took to the stage cheered on by a huge and appreciative crowd.

The SkyHawks, a Peach Fest staple, posed for pictures with members of the public after their main-event performance.

Thursday’s festivities in Penticton include the return of the sandcastle competition at Skaha Lake in the evening and the West Coast Lumberjacks at Okanagan Lake Park.

READ MORE: Sandcastle competition returning to Shaka Lake for Peach Festival

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

EntertainmentEventsFestivalPenticton

Previous story
Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case back before northeastern Ontario court today

Just Posted

Highway 1 was closed in both directions following a multiple-vehicle collision on the Bruhn Bridge at Sicamous on Thursday evening, July 28, 2022. (Contributed)
‘It’s a dangerous bridge’: Sicamous mayor raises concern over 60-year-old Highway 1 crossing

Lee Creek Heights is located off of Squilax-Anglemont Road in the North Shuswap. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Column: Lee Creek Subdivision cut short by a troubled economy

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Sliced Bread

Kelly Bennett has been appointed the new chief administrative officer for the District of Sicamous as of Aug. 3, 2022. (District of Sicamous image)
New chief administrative officer named for Sicamous